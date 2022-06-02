ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Tulsa shooting suspect targeted doctor who performed his back surgery, police say

By Brigid Kennedy
The Week
The Week
 3 days ago

The gunman believed responsible for a shooting at a Tulsa, Oklahoma, medical center Wednesday night specifically targeted and subsequently killed the doctor who performed his back surgery last month, police said Thursday . The gunman also shot and killed three others before dying from what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The shooter, identified by Tulsa Police Chief Wendell Franklin as 45-year-old Michael Louis, had called the clinic repeatedly to complain of back pain, for which he blamed his surgeon , Dr. Preston Phillips. Dr. Stephanie Husen, receptionist Amanda Glenn, and patient William Love were also killed.

Franklin said Louis was carrying a letter showing he both intended to target Phillips and believed him responsible for his continued discomfort post-surgery. Authorities also said Louis had recently purchased the guns used in the shooting, including the AR-15 style rifle he bought just hours before .

The Wednesday attack arrives on the heels of two other high-profile massacres: a supermarket shooting in Buffalo, New York that left 10 dead , and an elementary school shooting in Uvalde, Texas that killed 21, including 19 children.

In response to the unrelenting violence, President Biden is scheduled to call for legislative action in a speech Thursday evening .

Comments / 1

Related
The Week

Police: At least 4 killed in shooting at Tulsa medical building

Four people were shot and killed on Wednesday afternoon at a medical building in Tulsa, police said. It is a "catastrophic scene" at the Natalie Medical Building, Tulsa Police Department Capt. Richard Meulenberg said. The building is part of St. Francis Hospital, and houses a breast health center and outpatient surgery center.
TULSA, OK
The Week

The Week

New York City, NY
42K+
Followers
21K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

The Week brings the most relevant and important news from more than 200 trusted local and global sources to readers in one concise, informative and entertaining read.

 https://theweek.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy