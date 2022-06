With a "The Last of Us" TV show in production and a remake of the original game rumored for next-gen consoles, the "Last of Us" series is more popular than ever. However, many gamers are still disappointed by "The Last of Us Part 2." Specifically because the game didn't feature a multiplayer component. Many were hoping the popular multiplayer mode "Factions" from the first game would return. Although Factions shared many of the same gameplay mechanics as the single-player experience, it was full of unique PvP elements. For example, the matches consisted of two teams: the Hunters and the Fireflies. Each team was tasked with working together to protect their group of survivors by gathering supplies and outliving opponents.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 12 DAYS AGO