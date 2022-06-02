ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

The Hardys Discuss Having to Be Part of 24/7 Title Segments in WWE

By PWMania.com Staff
PWMania
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Hardys discussed having to be a part of 24/7 title segments on WWE television during an appearance on the Talk is Jericho podcast. Jeff: “I feel bad about saying this ‘cause I’m so...

www.pwmania.com

Comments / 0

Related
PWMania

WWE Announces Cody Rhodes Injury, Change to Hell in a Cell Match?

This weekend, WWE presented a live event named after one of its legendary shows, “Saturday Night’s Main Event.” The most important news from the show, however, has nothing to do with Saturday night’s winners or losers. Click here for full results from Saturday Night’s Main Event.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
PWMania

Possible Spoiler on Return and Heel-Face Turn at Tonight’s WWE SmackDown

Lacey Evans is backstage at the Hell In a Cell go-home edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX tonight. There is no news on whether Evans will appear tonight, but she is currently backstage. As previously stated, Evans was supposed to return on this week’s RAW, but that didn’t happen, and WWE subsequently moved her back to the SmackDown roster sometime between Tuesday morning and Thursday evening.
WWE
PWMania

Favorites to Win at WWE Hell in a Cell 2022 Revealed

WWE Hell in a Cell 2022 betting odds have been released. The “-” symbol represents the favorites, while the “+” symbol represents the underdogs. For the favorites, the number represents the amount of money you would need to risk to win $100. For the underdogs, the number represents the amount of money you would win if you risk $100.
WWE
PWMania

Spoiler: TNA Original Set to Return to Impact Wrestling Tonight

Impact Wrestling is set to bring a “TNA Original” back to the company. According to PWInsider, tonight’s Impact episode will feature the return of a TNA Original. This will tie into the build for the company’s forthcoming Slammiversary pay-per-view, which will mark the company’s 20th anniversary.
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Television#Combat#Hardys
PWMania

WWE SmackDown Preview For Tonight (6/3)

The WWE SmackDown on FOX Hell In a Cell go-home edition will air live tonight from the Schottenstein Center in Columbus, Ohio. As of this writing, the only item revealed for tonight’s SmackDown is the return of Madcap Moss, who was defeated by Happy Baron Corbin a few weeks ago. Moss is expected to return tonight with a new look or gimmick, although this has yet to be confirmed.
COLUMBUS, OH
PWMania

Backstage News on Roman Reigns and The Usos – Riddle and Shinsuke Nakamura

On Sunday night, WWE presents the Hell in a Cell premium live event, which is expected to showcase a majority of RAW matches. WWE is scheduled to announce additional SmackDown matchups tonight, as no matches featuring SmackDown talent have been confirmed thus far. After defeating RK-Bro a few weeks back,...
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
PWMania

WWE Files Trademark Renewals for Two Shows

WWE has applied for a new trademark, “WWE Rivals,” which was submitted with the US Patent and Trademark Office on June 1 for entertainment purposes. Here is the description:. “Mark For: WWE RIVALS trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of entertainment services, namely, a show about...
WWE
PWMania

John Cena Says Theory Needs an “Attitude Adjustment,” Theory Responds

As PWMania.com previously reported, Theory stated in recent interviews that he wants to defend the United States title against Cena. John Cena addressed Theory in a video posted on WWE’s TikTok account. Theory was recognized by Cena as his favorite current WWE star, as well as the WWE star who needs the biggest “Attitude Adjustment.” With his fingers, Cena made the “I’m watching you” signal.
WWE
PWMania

Backstage Latest on MJF, AEW Stars Unhappy and Wonder if They Were Worked

On a recent PWTorch.com audio show, Wade Keller discussed the MJF promo on AEW Dynamite and how it’s being received backstage. Keller claims that much of what was stated on Dynamite was said privately to his friends in the last few months, and that some of them are now wondering if they were duped all along.
WWE
PWMania

Sneak Peek At Ric Flair’s Robe For Final Match, New Video of Top Rope Bump

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair has promised that he will take a top rope bump during this farewell match, which will take place during Starrcast V weekend in July, as PWMania.com previously reported at this link. More information on Flair’s final match training and how his family feels about it was provided in that piece.
WWE
PWMania

WWE SmackDown Results – June 3, 2022

Your announcers are Pat McAfee and Michael Cole. Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods have something to say before their match. Kofi says it feels real good to be here. Woods says what better place than this hallowed hall to talk about something near and dear to their heart, victory. Kofi says Sheamus, Ridge, and Butch . . . Woods tells Kofi that they are called the Brawling Brutes. Kofi is shocked at the name and he says they put them through the wringer the last few weeks, but they are back in the winner’s column because of one man . . . Drew McIntyre.
WWE
PWMania

Impact Releases Footage of Digital Media Title Change at Indie Event

Impact Wrestling has released footage of Rich Swann’s recent Digital Media Title victory. Swann won the belt from Matt Cardona at The Wrestling Revolver’s Vegas Vacation event in Las Vegas on May 28. On the other hand, Cardona attacked Swann after the match and then walked away with the belt. Click here to read our original article on the title change, which includes post-match remarks from each competitor as well as a look at Swann’s eye cut.
COMBAT SPORTS
PWMania

Oliver Carter and Ashton Smith Crowned New WWE NXT UK Tag Team Champions

Your new WWE NXT UK Tag Team Champions are Oliver Carter and Ashton Smith. Carter and Smith defeated Die Familie’s Teoman and Rohan Raja, as well as former champions Trent Seven and Tyler Bate of Moustache Mountain, in the Triple Threat main event on today’s NXT UK episode on Peacock and the WWE Network. The match was taped on April 21.
WWE
PWMania

Scorpio Sky Says He Was Hurt During AEW Rampage’s TNT Title Match

On the June 3rd, 2022 edition of Rampage, Scorpio Sky, who successfully defended the AEW TNT Title against Dante Martin, issued the following statement on Twitter:. “I went into last nights match with my knee bothering me and unfortunately in the opening minutes I strained a muscle that goes from my knee up through my groin. My right leg was useless from then on. Despite that, wrestling in SoCal felt amazing even on one leg. Hopefully nothing serious and I’ll be back to defend again soon.”
BOSTON, MA
PWMania

TNA Original “Wildcat” Chris Harris Makes His Impact Wrestling Return

TNA Original “Wildcat” Chris Harris made his Impact Wrestling return on this week’s show. As seen in the video below, Shark Boy, another TNA Original, approached Honor No More leader Eddie Edwards backstage about the recent attack on Chris Sabin and Frankie Kazarian, demanding him to show a bit more respect. Edwards grabbed Shark Boy and slammed him against the wall, yelling about how all he’s done is respect Impact and has only received disrespect in return. Edwards went on to say that Shark Boy has no idea what this place has become.
WWE
PWMania

WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Results From Champaign, IL 6/4/22

The following are full results from Saturday’s WWE live event at the State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois. MIZ TV with WWE U.S. Champion Theory becomes a match as Rey and Dominick Mysterio def. The Miz and Theory. WWE SmackDown Women’s Title Match. Ronda Rousey (c) defeated Natalya.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
PWMania

WrestleMania 28 Storyline for Michelle McCool Nixed Due to the Undertaker

Freddie Prinze Jr revealed on “Wrestling With Freddie” this week that Stephanie McMahon wanted Awesome Kong and Beth Phoenix to face one other at WrestleMania 28. Here’s how Prince explains how the plan for this was foiled. “I got tasked by Stephanie McMahon to write a Divas...
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy