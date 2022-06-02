The Hardys Discuss Having to Be Part of 24/7 Title Segments in WWE

Your announcers are Pat McAfee and Michael Cole. Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods have something to say before their match. Kofi says it feels real good to be here. Woods says what better place than this hallowed hall to talk about something near and dear to their heart, victory. Kofi says Sheamus, Ridge, and Butch . . . Woods tells Kofi that they are called the Brawling Brutes. Kofi is shocked at the name and he says they put them through the wringer the last few weeks, but they are back in the winner’s column because of one man . . . Drew McIntyre.

WWE ・ 1 DAY AGO