Some ATV Trails in the Northern Part of the County are shutting down until Friday

CONNOR TOWNSHIP, Maine (WABI) - A house in Aroostook County was heavily damaged by fire. It happened just before 10 Thursday morning on Van Buren Road in Connor Township. Fire officials say a grease fire started on the stove and quickly engulfed the rest of the house. Officials say everyone...
ST. JOHN PLANTATION — A season-long project to call attention to the significance of The County’s agricultural industry and signature crop, as well as to combat food insecurity in the region, highlight the artistic talent of Aroostook residents, and celebrate the 50th anniversary of Aroostook County’s most comprehensive provider of social services kicked off in a roadside potato field in St. John Plantation.
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Warmer weather brings more opportunities to get outside and enjoy, but also brings the return to mosquito season. These pests continue to be a nuisance for outdoor lovers all season. In this week’s County AG Report, Rob Koenig sat down with a couple of experts on how to deal with mosquitoes, and what steps everyone can take to mitigate the problem.
FORT KENT, Maine (WABI) - A Fort Kent man was arrested Friday after a standoff in Aroostook County. 24-year-old Kobe Hafford is facing a number of charges including creating a police stand off, reckless conduct with a firearm, criminal threatening with a firearm, criminal mischief, and violating conditions of release.
A Danforth couple has been arrested in connection with a hit-and-run crash over the Memorial Day weekend that claimed the life of an Aroostook County man and seriously injured another. Maine State Police say they arrested 35-year-old Rian Moore and 28-year-old Mikayla Lowell Friday morning in Lincoln. Motorcyclists Were Struck...
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning everyone and happy Friday. We have a gloomy weekend in store as a low pressure system approaches from the west. This low will bring a chance for showers during the day today with temperatures remaining on the mild side. Heading into tomorrow the low pressure system drags a cold front through the region, bringing the chance for more showers and storms during the afternoon. We’ll see another lull in the action during the overnight hours Saturday and into Sunday, as the low continues to sit over top of us. This low pressure will continue to spin overhead during the day Sunday, bringing a continued risk for showers throughout the day Sunday.
DANFORTH, Maine (WABI) - Police say the registered owner of a vehicle who fled the scene of a crash that killed one and injured another this weekend has made contact with law enforcement. Officials say they were called to a crash Sunday afternoon after the driver of a Ford Explorer...
CASTLE HILL — The Maine State Police are currently investigating a single vehicle crash that took place in Castle Hill Friday night. According to a statement from the Maine State Police, a juvenile driver lost control of his GMC pickup while driving west on State Road in Castle Hill around 9 p.m. Friday night.
Three People from Aroostook County Arrested in Medway. The East Millinocket Police Department arrested three people from Aroostook County on multiple drug charges after a traffic stop investigation in Medway on the morning of May 9. Active Warrant and Bail Conditions. Sgt. Kennedy conducted the stop around 2 a.m. on...
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -Some treatment options are now available for people to take if they test positive for Covid. Dr. Brian Griffin of the Houlton Regional Hospital says, “The goals of treatment are to reduce hospitalizations and deaths is our real goal, not so much to get you better faster, although that’s great if that happens. There’s really three main drugs that are useful as an outpatient and in order of usefulness, at least the current recommendations. The first one is called Paxlovid, which is an oral drug that’s a two drug combination. They’re both actually anti virals, one is to fight off the Covid and the other is to actually make the drug stay long enough because your body would break it down too fast, helps to keep it around in your body long enough to be effective. So, that ones shown to be quite effective in studies to reduce risk of hospitalization or death by 87%, 89% actually in current studies. The big draw back to this is because of the second drug, which increases the levels of the first drug, it also can effect other medications patients are on. So, there’s a lot of drug interactions. Effective if you use it within five days of the symptoms. So, again, the importance of any of these treatments is the earlier the better. Recently in the news, you probably have seen something about rebound infections with Paxlovid coming up. It’s hard to know what to do with it. So far, the rebound infections seem to be much milder. Haven’t seen anyone get hospitalized by a rebound infection, but the key is, if you do happen to get sick after being on Paxlovid, you can consider yourself infectious and you would isolate just like you did previously. There is no current recommendation to repeat treatments of Paxlovid either.”
Comments / 0