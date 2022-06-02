ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Souderton, PA

New Chipotle Planned For Souderton

By Jake Rogers
What Now Philadelphia
What Now Philadelphia
 3 days ago

America’s favorite fast-casual Mexican restaurant is currently gearing up to launch a brand new location in Souderton later this year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill is a well known chain of fast casual restaurants that is known for specializing in made-to-order tacos, burritos, salads and bowls. The brand was originally founded by Steve Ellis in 1993, and today the chain now operates nearly 3,000 locations across the globe. Originally founded in Denver, Chipotle moved their headquarters to Newport Beach, California in 2018, inaugurating a new era for the popular brand.

Now, according to a new job posting on the company’s website, Chipotle is getting ready to open a brand new location in Souderton. The company is currently hiring new workers to staff the location, which will be opening up at 715A Route 113 . The new space will be opening up in a shopping mall at the intersection of Route 113 and County Line Road. At the moment, the shopping mall houses a Planet Fitness, an Asian Fusion restaurant, a Rite Aid, and a local pizza parlor.

The new space is expected to feature about 2,400 square feet of space on the ground floor. The location has been on the market for nearly 80 months, but has finally been acquired by a suitable tenant. Those looking to find employment at the new location are encouraged to apply on the company website . Chipotle offers its workers many benefits like healthcare eligibility, tuition assistance, time off, and free food.

Comments / 0

Related
thisislowermerion.com

La Collina, Landmark Belmont Hills Restaurant – Sold

Philadelphia Business Journal (PBJ) reported on Friday (June 3), that La Collina, an Itlalian restaurant in Belmont Hills with spectacular views of the Schuylkill River and Manayunk, was sold. According to PBJ, La Collina’s owner “Enzo Valent sold the real estate at 37-41 Ashland Ave., liquor license and business to the Daku family, which operates several restaurants between the Main Line and Jersey Shore including Otto by Polpo in Bryn Mawr.”
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WRAL

Philadelphia bakery experiments with 4-day work week

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. We all know: getting through a workday, can be a grind ... But what if your work week, was just 4-days long? It's a model that more businesses are trying out.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Honeygrow opens Quakertown location

QUAKERTOWN, Pa. - A Philadelphia-based chain with a love for fresh, locally-sourced foods is now in Bucks County. Honeygrow opened its restaurant in Quakertown on Friday. The new spot shares a building with Chipotle, where Boston Market used to stand. It took seven months for the owners to get to...
QUAKERTOWN, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Newport Beach, CA
City
Denver, PA
Local
California Lifestyle
State
California State
Local
California Restaurants
Newport Beach, CA
Lifestyle
Newport Beach, CA
Restaurants
Local
Pennsylvania Food & Drinks
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
Local
California Food & Drinks
City
California, PA
City
Souderton, PA
Newport Beach, CA
Food & Drinks
Local
Pennsylvania Restaurants
LehighValleyLive.com

Fitness chain’s last area site shutters, creating anchor vacancy at Bethlehem shopping center

A major fitness chain has closed its last Lehigh Valley location, leaving a nearly 14,000-square-foot anchor vacancy at Stefko Boulevard Shopping Center. Retro Fitness Bethlehem, between H&R Block and Fine Wine & Good Spirits, shuttered May 27 at the shopping destination in the 1800 block of Stefko Boulevard, near Easton Avenue. A sign on the front door Friday thanked patrons for their business and noted all memberships were being canceled with no further charges being made to accounts. Billing is turned off, effective May 5, it stated.
BETHLEHEM, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Bojangles to bring Cajun chicken to Quakertown for 2nd Pa. location

QUAKERTOWN, Pa. - A popular quick-serve restaurant chain that specializes in Cajun-seasoned fried chicken will open its first Lehigh Valley area location – and just second in Pennsylvania, officials say. A restaurant building taking shape at 85 S. West End Blvd. (Route 309), Quakertown, will be a Bojangles, according...
QUAKERTOWN, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chipotle Mexican Grill#Rite Aid#Salad#A New Era#Food Drink#New Chipotle Planned For#Mexican#Asian Fusion
newheadlines.art

Montgomery County Fishing Spots

Montgomery County Fishing Spots. Conshy to norristown/valley forge are can be very good. Click on any of the pins on the montgomery county map or narrow your search by selecting a place type (e.g. Fishing and boating are popular outdoor activities at green lane park. Lake or stream) from the...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

Attendees Enjoy Return Of Roots Picnic To Philly After 2 Year Pandemic Pause: ‘It Feels Like We’re Getting Back To Normal’

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Roots Picnic was in full swing at The Mann Center Saturday night. One of the big headliners is Philadelphia’s own Jazmine Sullivan. Chopper 3 caught thousands of attendees in the crowd enjoying the music.  To say people were excited for the Roots Picnic would be an understatement. Organizers say this is what happens when you have an event curated by Philadelphia for Philadelphia. It’s a celebration of music, art, and culture in the City of Brotherly Love. “Really cool to see folks from out of town coming to Philly to kind of share in our culture, super, super dope,” Ashli...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Travel Maven

Philadelphia's Most Exciting New Restaurants

Despite the ongoing health crisis and construction delays, a steady new stream of restaurants continues to open across Philadelphia. To help you keep up on what's happening in the ever-changing restaurant scene, we've put together a list of some of the city's best, most exciting new dinner spots. Keep reading to find out more about these newly opened restaurants.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
mainlinetoday.com

Golf Continues a Post-Pandemic Spike Around the Main Line

One of the Main Line region’s most popular pastimes, golf enjoys an extended post-pandemic spike through the season. Life was pretty good at Llanerch Country Club in the months before the COVID-19 pandemic. Membership was strong, and the Havertown club was seeing about 20,000 rounds of golf played annually. “We were in a good place,” says general manager Chris Wilkinson.
thevalleyledger.com

Farmer’s Market Coupons for Eligible Seniors

Lamont McClure and Area Agency on Aging is pleased to announce the continuation of the Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program (SFMNP) by the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. Beginning June 1st, coupons worth $24.00 will be available to Northampton County residents age sixty-and-over who meet the income eligibility criteria. The coupons are distributed by the Northampton County Area Agency on Aging Department.
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
BUCKSCO.Today

YMCA Fairless Hills Pool Renovation Hits Choppy Waters; July Opening Now Planned

It's empty for now, but an opening is projected in a matter of weeks. When the YMCA of Bucks and Hunterdon Counties cut the ribbon on its newly renovated Fairless Hills branch in April, the new fitness rooms, updated equipment, modernized locker rooms, and reinvigorated staff were all ready to go. The Fairless Hills pool still needed some work. And unfortunately, through no fault of the Y, its revival hasn’t been swimmingly successful.
FAIRLESS HILLS, PA
Melissa Frost

Root's Country Market & Auction: Upcoming Events [Summer 2022]

Root's Country Market & Auction in Manheim is truly a gem in Lancaster County. About a 20-minute drive from Lancaster City, you'll find Root's, the oldest single-family-run country market in the county. It has grown from what used to be a small poultry auction in 1925 to now having over 200 vendors and several events throughout the year.
MANHEIM, PA
What Now Philadelphia

What Now Philadelphia

Philadelphia, PA
38
Followers
47
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

Philadelphia's only dedicated news source for restaurant, retail, and real estate openings and closings.

 https://whatnowphilly.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy