New Chipotle Planned For Souderton

America’s favorite fast-casual Mexican restaurant is currently gearing up to launch a brand new location in Souderton later this year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill is a well known chain of fast casual restaurants that is known for specializing in made-to-order tacos, burritos, salads and bowls. The brand was originally founded by Steve Ellis in 1993, and today the chain now operates nearly 3,000 locations across the globe. Originally founded in Denver, Chipotle moved their headquarters to Newport Beach, California in 2018, inaugurating a new era for the popular brand.

Now, according to a new job posting on the company’s website, Chipotle is getting ready to open a brand new location in Souderton. The company is currently hiring new workers to staff the location, which will be opening up at 715A Route 113 . The new space will be opening up in a shopping mall at the intersection of Route 113 and County Line Road. At the moment, the shopping mall houses a Planet Fitness, an Asian Fusion restaurant, a Rite Aid, and a local pizza parlor.

The new space is expected to feature about 2,400 square feet of space on the ground floor. The location has been on the market for nearly 80 months, but has finally been acquired by a suitable tenant. Those looking to find employment at the new location are encouraged to apply on the company website . Chipotle offers its workers many benefits like healthcare eligibility, tuition assistance, time off, and free food.