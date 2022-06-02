21 of the cheapest gifts you can buy from luxury brands — almost all under $50

Prices are accurate at the time of publication.

When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.

There are plenty of more affordable ways to own a piece of luxury from the most expensive brands, from kitchen accessories to self-care essentials. Chanel; Le Creuset

You don't have to spend a lot to have a dose of luxury in your life.

Fashion and home brands like Louis Vuitton, Matouk, and Chanel all make wallet-friendly items.

We rounded up the most affordable products from the most famous luxury brands, from soap to aprons.

Luxury is often synonymous with pricey. If you look close enough, however, there are plenty of affordable ways to own a piece of luxury from the most expensive brands.

These relatively cheap products might not be the stars of their respective brands, but they'll still elevate your outfit or home in their own subtle way. They're also great gifts (that won't break your own budget) for your fancy friend who refuses to own anything other than luxury.

Treat yourself with these 21 affordable products from luxury brands:

Swarovski

A crystal magnet from Swarovski

Swarovski Cherry Blossom Magnet available at Amazon, $25

Instantly glam up your surfaces with this sparkling Swarovski floral magnet.

Canada Goose

Warm merino wool socks from Canada Goose

Field Sock available at Canada Goose, $75

While Canada Goose is most famous for its ultra-insulating jackets, these breathable, carefully tailored socks made from merino wool and recycled cashmere will ensure you're warm and cozy all the way to your toes.

All-Clad

Pot protectors from All-Clad

All-Clad Pot Protectors Set available at Amazon, $17

Prevent scratches and dings using these handy protectors, which come in three sizes. They also make it easier and quieter to stack and unstack your pans.

Frette

A plush hand towel from Frette

Frette Hotel Classic Hand Towel available at Frette, $40

To feel like you're living in the penthouse suite every day, use these soft and absorbent hand towels. Their elegant double border embroidered design will never go out of style.

Rimowa

City-inspired luggage stickers from Rimowa

Rimowa Stickers available at Rimowa, $10

Your luggage isn't only a way to store your belongings. It's a reflection of your travels and personality. Some cool stickers give your suitcase some flair — and make it easier to spot on the baggage claim.

Dior

Cotton pads from Dior

Dior Prestige Cotton Pads available at Dior, $20

Unlike cheap drugstore cotton pads, these soft and gentle pads don't tug at your skin and absorb skincare products well. Plus, they come in a pretty gold box.

Chanel

Fragrant soap from Chanel

Chanel N°5 Bath Soap available at Chanel, $30

You'll want to spend a few extra minutes in the shower using this soap with subtle notes of rose and jasmine.

Le Creuset

An adorable mini cocotte from Le Creuset

Le Creuset Mini Round Cocotte available at Le Creuset, $20

For many, the classic Dutch Oven from Le Creuset is the ultimate kitchen purchase. But we think the tiny version is right up there: it's a fraction of the price and lets you make single-serving treats or store things like sugar and sauces.

Gucci

Glossy nail polish from Gucci

Gucci Vernis À Ongles Nail Polish available at Sephora, $30

You don't need to buy a bag to get Gucci glamor. This polish is fast-drying, delivers vibrant color, and is made with a vegan formula.

Burberry

Waterproof kohl eyeliner from Burberry

Burberry Effortless Kohl Eyeliner available at Burberry, $29

Achieve the easiest smokey eye with this intense, long-lasting eyeliner, which comes in a few different colors.

Matouk

A linen tissue box cover from Matouk

Matouk Plain Tissue Box Cover available at Perigold, $29

Linen isn't just for your bed or clothing. You haven't achieved true everyday luxury until you've covered all your unsightly tissue boxes in Matouk linen, too.

Tiffany & Co.

A crystal dinner plate from Tiffany

Tiffany Rock-Cut Dinner Plate available at TheRealReal, $55

Tiffany's collection of "rock-cut" dinnerware is perfect for delicate afternoon tea desserts and hefty steak dinners alike.

Louboutin

A gold chain to hold your lipstick from Louboutin

Louboutin Chain available at Harrod's, $10

Show off your lipstick instead of hiding it in your bag with this eye-catching gold chain. You can attach a lipstick case and additional charms.

Balenciaga

A face mask from Balenciaga

Balenciaga Care Mask available at Balenciaga, $150

So long as we must continue wearing face masks anyways, might as well splurge a little for an extra comfy luxury one.

Le Labo

Lip balm from Le Labo

Le Labo Lip Balm available at Saks Fifth Avenue , Nordstrom , and NET-A-PORTER , $16

Unlike many other Le Labo products, this lip balm is unscented. It's made with nourishing ingredients like shea butter and jojoba seed to give your lips the moisture they need.

YSL

A lighter from YSL

YSL Lighter available at YSL, $8

Simple, bold, and self-explanatory.

Restoration Hardware

A floating picture frame from Restoration Hardware

Restoration Hardware Antiqued Brass Floating Frame available at Restoration Hardware, $95

Give your photos the special display they deserve. Sleek and refined, the frame's design gives the illusion that your artwork or photo is floating.

Louis Vuitton

A silk scarf you can wear multiple ways from Louis Vuitton

Louis Vuitton Flowers Forever Bandeau available at Louis Vitton, $210

LV's playful silk scarf, adorned with its signature monogram pattern, is one of the best purchases on this list thanks to its versatility. Wear it around your neck or wrist, as a belt or headband, or tied to a handbag.

Hermès

An agenda from Hermès

Hermés Blank Agenda Refill available at Hermès, $30

Reserve your fanciest thoughts and whims for this simple, refillable journal that's small enough to take anywhere.

Mauviel

An apron from Mauviel

Mauviel Kitchen Apron available at Mauviel, $30

If you're cooking with one of the world's best kitchenware brands, then you need to wear its apron. It's decorated simply with the Mauviel logotype.

Creed Boutique/Instagram

A fragrance sampler set from Creed

Creed Customizable Sampler Set available at Creed Boutique, $39

Creed's full-sized fragrances will run you more than $1,000 each, so it's a pretty smart choice to opt for the sampler first before committing. Along with the samplers, you'll receive a $30 voucher toward your next full-sized purchase.