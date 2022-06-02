ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Racine, WI

2 shot during funeral service at Graceland Cemetery in Racine: report

By Alonzo Small
 3 days ago

RACINE, Wis. — Two people were shot during a funeral service Thursday afternoon, prompting a response from Racine police in what the department called a ‘ critical incident ‘ near the Graceland Cemetery.

Officers arrived near the 3500 block of Osbourne Blvd around 2:30 p.m. following reports of shots fired. According to police, the suspect wounded two juveniles.

WTMJ-TV reports that the shooting occurred during a funeral for 37-year-old Da’Shontay L. King , the man a Racine police officer shot and killed on May 20. The officer, Zachary B. Brenner, shot King while executing a search warrant on a vehicle. King, who police said had a gun, ran from the car. According to police, Brenner pursued King and fatally shot him when he did not comply with demands to drop his weapon.

Family members initially told that news outlet that gunfire wounded five people. Racine police said some involved may have opted not to report their injuries.

Ascension All Saints Hospital , which is near the cemetery, treated an undisclosed number of victims from the shooting. The facility was locked down “out of an abundance of caution.”

Racine Mayor Cory Mason released the following statement:

“Today’s heinous shooting at a cemetery while a family was already mourning the loss of a loved one is a new low for these perpetrators of violence in our community. The violence has got to stop! Revenge is not the answer. Ending gun violence is the top priority of the police department and my administration. I have spoken to the Governor and Attorney General to request more resources to support violence prevention. I am instructing the police department to actively enforce our juvenile curfew ordinance through the weekend. Anyone under 18 must be home by 11 PM. This violence must end. If you have any information about the horrific events of the today, I urge you to contact the Racine Police Department immediately.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

