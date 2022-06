Fantasy footballers may recall the name as some mythic figure -- a player who burst onto the scene for one month before fading away and back to the waiver wire. Beginning in Week 5 in 2020, wide receiver Travis Fulgham began a torrid four-game stretch for the Philadelphia Eagles where he collected 27 catches for 378 yards and three touchdowns. The production seemingly came out of nowhere. Fulgham entered the NFL in 2019 as a sixth-round pick out of Old Dominion University, a school with a decade-old football program at the time, and failed to stick with the Detroit Lions or Green Bay Packers before joining Philadelphia in the August that preceded his apparent breakout season.

