TOMAHAWK – Calling all you “Gill” fishermen and fisherwomen: the spawn is on, and the bluegills are snapping at anything near their beds. A recent trip to a small lake just northeast of Tomahawk proved that the water temps are up and the spawn is in process. The lake we fished was a darker stained lake with no public boat launch, so kayaks and canoes rule the waters, but even fishing from shore will produce some active fish this time of year. In fact, the water temps seem to be agreeing with the largemouth bass already too.

TOMAHAWK, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO