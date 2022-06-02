ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
8 News Now

UPDATE: All services restored after afternoon outage at Nevada DMV

By Greg Haas
8 News Now
8 News Now
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10TVOO_0fyd8Ed600

UPDATE: All services were restored at about 3 p.m., according to DMV spokesman Kevin Malone. Original story appears below:

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — An outage is affecting online DMV services and kiosks, according to the agency. Services inside DMV offices have been restored.

The outage began about 12:30 p.m., according to DMV Public Information Officer Kevin Malone. “As of 1:40, DMV in-person transactions have been restored,” he said.

Malone said customers with appointments should keep them, but the offices in Carson City, Henderson, Las Vegas and Reno may not accept new walk-in customers today.

Web services are still down, Malone said.

A note posted at the top of dmv.nv.gov states:

System Outage: Update in-person services have been restored. Online and kiosk services are temporarily down. Please check back for updates.”

No additional information is available at this time.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

Comments / 1

Related
Channelocity

Richest neighborhoods in Las Vegas--do you own a home here?

(vichie81/Adobe Stock Images) Viva Las Vegas! Las Vegas is known as a sin city and an adult playground. Home to casinos, an infamous nightlife scene, and entertainment shows. This is a destination hotspot for millions of people. This big city has 641,903 people and 375 constituent neighborhoods, Las Vegas is the largest community in Nevada.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Restrictions, closures coming to I-515 (US-95) through downtown Las Vegas

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Restrictions and closures will continue to flood a local downtown freeway as an ongoing NDOT project continues. The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) has announced the following restrictions coming to the area during the week of June 6 as part of the ongoing Viaduct Rehabilitation project.
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Nevada Independent

Video: Nevada veterans remember the fallen by carrying their ID tags across the state

Operation Battle Born: Ruck to Remember is a partnership between Truckee Meadows Veterans Club and the UNLV Rebel Vets that started at a Student Veterans of America conference with an ambitious idea: Bring veterans together by challenging them to walk across Nevada. The post Video: Nevada veterans remember the fallen by carrying their ID tags across the state appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
NEVADA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nevada#Dmv#Dmv Public Information
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Nevada State Parks offers free admission, fishing on June 11

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. – Nevada State Parks is offering free admission and fishing next week across the state. The statewide event, “Discover Nevada State Parks,” will be held on Saturday, June 11, and all guests receive free entry into any state park and can fish without owning a license.
NEVADA STATE
Nevada Current

Expert urges officials ‘do the math’ on development

Policy, politics and progressive commentary Infill. It’s a dirty word among Southern Nevada developers who have raced for decades to sate demand for housing by building master-planned communities along the perimeter of the valley, even as parcels in the core stand vacant for decades. “I’ve been here my entire life and every time that we build, we always think about […] The post Expert urges officials ‘do the math’ on development appeared first on Nevada Current.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Free Fishing Day to be held June 11 in Nevada

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Anglers in the Silver State can cast their reel without a fishing license on Saturday, June 11, as part of Nevada’s Free Fishing Day. As part of the annual day, the Nevada Department of Wildlife says anyone can fish in the state’s waters without acquiring a fishing license. Though all other regulations and catch limits still apply.
NEVADA STATE
SFGate

Nevada tribe faces water, environment, cultural challenges

FALLON, Nev. (AP) — Cathy Williams-Tuni looks over the Lahontan Valley from Rattlesnake Hill. Small houses and fields of alfalfa sit on the valley floor, where long irrigation canals flow with water. Williams-Tuni, the chair of the Paiute-Shoshone Tribe of the Fallon Reservation and Colony, points in the direction...
NEVADA STATE
8 News Now

8 News Now

27K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

8NewsNow.com is the most trusted local news site in Las Vegas for breaking news, weather, and traffic updates in real time, wherever you go.

 https://www.8newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy