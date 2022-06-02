Giants RB Saquon Barkley: 2022 'feels like a fresh start'

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley hopes to return to his rookie form. Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants haven't won a playoff game since their Super Bowl XLVI title in February 2012. They haven't even tasted the postseason since the 2016 campaign, which ended with a wild-card game defeat against the Green Bay Packers.

The G-Men are now on their fifth head coach post-Tom Coughlin with Brian Daboll and are also now under a new general manager in Joe Schoen. For New York to get back to being competitive in the NFC, one of the primary factors will likely be a healthy Saquon Barkley.

The 2018 Pro Bowler and AP Offensive Rookie of the Year has played in just 28 games over the last three seasons, including two in 2020. According to Josina Anderson, Barkley is optimistic for the upcoming campaign.

Barkley has been dodging trade rumors for much of the offseason, but assuming the former No. 2 overall pick stays with "Big Blue" this year, one of the team's top priorities will be to keep him healthy and productive. Over 44 career games, Barkley has recorded 659 carries for 2,937 rushing yards and 19 touchdowns, while adding 190 receptions for 1,482 receiving yards and eight scores through the air as well.