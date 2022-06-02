ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Giants RB Saquon Barkley: 2022 'feels like a fresh start'

By Victor Barbosa
Yardbarker
Yardbarker
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15NkJw_0fyd7okP00
New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley hopes to return to his rookie form. Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants haven't won a playoff game since their Super Bowl XLVI title in February 2012. They haven't even tasted the postseason since the 2016 campaign, which ended with a wild-card game defeat against the Green Bay Packers.

The G-Men are now on their fifth head coach post-Tom Coughlin with Brian Daboll and are also now under a new general manager in Joe Schoen. For New York to get back to being competitive in the NFC, one of the primary factors will likely be a healthy Saquon Barkley.

The 2018 Pro Bowler and AP Offensive Rookie of the Year has played in just 28 games over the last three seasons, including two in 2020. According to Josina Anderson, Barkley is optimistic for the upcoming campaign.

Barkley has been dodging trade rumors for much of the offseason, but assuming the former No. 2 overall pick stays with "Big Blue" this year, one of the team's top priorities will be to keep him healthy and productive. Over 44 career games, Barkley has recorded 659 carries for 2,937 rushing yards and 19 touchdowns, while adding 190 receptions for 1,482 receiving yards and eight scores through the air as well.

Comments / 2

Related
Yardbarker

Texans HC Lovie Smith on Deshaun Watson: 'Sometimes divorce is good'

Back in early March new Houston Texans head coach Lovie Smith admitted that he wanted the situation regarding star quarterback Deshaun Watson to "speed up a little bit." Watson didn't play during the 2021 NFL campaign following an offseason trade request while he was facing 22 lawsuits alleging acts of sexual misconduct and has since been dealt to the Cleveland Browns. Smith has repeatedly let it be known he's all-in on 2021 third-round draft pick Davis Mills serving as his starter for this fall.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Green Bay, WI
Sports
East Rutherford, NJ
Football
State
New York State
City
Green Bay, WI
Green Bay, WI
Football
Local
Wisconsin Football
City
East Rutherford, NJ
East Rutherford, NJ
Sports
Yardbarker

Browns' Myles Garrett: Baker Mayfield 'has to prove himself' with new club

Members of the Cleveland Browns such as linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. and All-Pro defensive end Myles Garrett find themselves in a unique situation ahead of the summer months. While they'd likely prefer to focus on fun things such as gifts for jersey numbers when speaking with reporters, media members are understandably going to ask about the 23 active civil lawsuits regarding allegations of sexual misconduct that continue to hover over the status of new starting quarterback Deshaun Watson.
CLEVELAND, OH
AOL Corp

Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson will reportedly be hit with 24th civil lawsuit

A 24th civil case is expected to be filed Monday against Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, according to Cleveland.com's Mary Kay Cabot. This new lawsuit comes just days after a 23rd case was brought against Watson and news broke that the quarterback, according to a lawsuit, offered a $100,000 settlement to each of the first 22 women who filed cases against him.
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

This Trade Between the Packers and Giants Sends Former First Round Wide Receiver to Green Bay

The Green Bay Packers had a very strong draft class in 2021. With their first round pick was Eric Stokes, who turned out to be one of the best rookie cornerbacks in the NFL. While the Stokes selection worked out incredibly well for the Packers, at the time of the draft, there were many fans upset that the team did not take a wide receiver. Green Bay did take a wide receiver, Amari Rodgers, in the third round. Many of their targeted first round wide receivers were already off the board by the time they took Stokes at pick 29. One of those former targets, Kadarius Toney, is rumored to be on the trading block.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Bill Belichick's Girlfriend Shares Big Achievement: Fans React

Bill Belichick isn't the bragging type. Thankfully, his longtime girlfriend, Linda Holliday, is here to share his big achievements with us. While Belichick is most known for his accomplishments on the football field, he's done a lot for the sport of lacrosse, too. This week, Belichick received a major honor.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Coughlin
Person
Josina Anderson
Yardbarker

Steelers' Kenny Pickett on being third-string QB: 'I didn’t think I was going to walk in and be the 1'

The Pittsburgh Steelers are still in the early days of a new era following the retirement of future Hall of Fame quarterback Ben Roethlisberger. Pittsburgh signed former Chicago Bears starter and Buffalo Bills backup Mitchell Trubisky in March presumably to replace Roethlisberger but then used the 20th overall pick of this year's NFL Draft to acquire Pittsburgh Panthers star Kenny Pickett.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Ex-Wife Of Patriots Coach Bill Belichick

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick has been in a relationship with Linda Holliday for several years now. The Patriots coach and Holliday have often been spotted out at public events, including Boston Celtics games. Holliday and Belichick have celebrated a lot over the years. Belichick was previously married...
FOXBOROUGH, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Super Bowl Xlvi#American Football#The New York Giants#The Green Bay Packers#The G Men#Nfc#Pro Bowler#Ap#Hc
Yardbarker

49ers QB Trey Lance not doing as poorly as reported?

Reports throughout the offseason have suggested that Trey Lance is not developing as the San Francisco 49ers would have hoped. Those reports may be exaggerated. The Niners are going through offseason team activities this week. Defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans talked up Lance on Wednesday, saying the quarterback is doing a “great job.”
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

Mason Rudolph seemingly takes swipe at Ben Roethlisberger

Ben Roethlisberger was openly unhappy when the Pittsburgh Steelers used a third-round draft pick on Mason Rudolph in 2018. That set the stage for what became a bit of an awkward relationship between the two quarterbacks, and Rudolph clearly has not forgotten about it. Rudolph is now the veteran in...
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
Yardbarker

Las Vegas Raiders Named as Potential Landing Spot for Former Packers Cornerback

The Green Bay Packers are one of the best trio of cornerbacks in the NFL. Jaire Alexander will be healthy this year and has just signed a massive contract extension. Rasul Douglas is back in Green Bay after signing a three-year deal following his breakout season in 2021. Eric Stokes had a tremendous rookie season and will be even better this year. The odd man out, Kevin King, remains unsigned. According to ESPN’s Matt Bowen, the Las Vegas Raiders would be an excellent fit for the veteran cornerback.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Yardbarker

This Trade Between the Packers and Bengals Sends Jessie Bates to Green Bay

Cincinnati Bengals safety Jessie Bates hasn’t shown up at the team’s voluntary offseason workouts. USA Today reported that Bates has no plans to sign the one-year, $12.91 million franchise tag. Jessie Bates is looking for a long-term deal. While there has been reported mutual interest to get a long term deal done, it was telling when the Bengals drafted Safety Daxton Hill in the first round and another in the fifth round. This situation could open up the door for a Bengals trade of Safety Jessie Bates.
CINCINNATI, OH
Popculture

Super Bowl Quarterback Could Become First in NFL History to Lose to All 32 Teams

One NFL quarterback could make some unwanted history this year. As mentioned by Pro Football Talk, Indianapolis Colts quarterback Matt Ryan is on the verge of losing to all 32 NFL teams and would be the first quarterback to reach that mark. As of now, Ryan, who previously played for the Atlanta Falcons, has lost to 29 teams, and even if he doesn't reach 32 this year, the 2016 NFL MVP could still set a record.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Yardbarker

Proposed Trade Between Packers and Falcons Sends Jordan Love to Atlanta for Young Wide Receiver

The Green Bay Packers and Atlanta Falcons made one of the most famous trades in NFL history nearly 30 years ago. In that transaction, the Packers sent a draft pick to the Falcons in exchange for backup quarterback Brett Favre. Favre, of course, went onto have a Hall of Fame career mostly spent with the Packers. In this proposed deal, it is the Packers who would be sending a backup quarterback, this time Jordan Love, to the Falcons. Instead of a draft pick, however, Green Bay would receive a young up-and-coming wide receiver.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Yardbarker

33K+
Followers
36K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports news and rumors.

 https://www.yardbarker.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy