Stimulus checks update: Gov. Tom Wolf continues to push for lawmakers to send $2,000 direct payments to Pennsylvanians

By Deron Dalton
 3 days ago
Gov. Tom Wolf was in West View, Pa. recently where he urged the Republican-led General Assembly to pass legislation that would send $2,000 stimulus checks to many Pennsylvanians making $80,000 or less. Wolf made a $1.7 billion proposal in February, which includes the direct payments, but currently, Pennslyvania is...

C Denise Roberts
2d ago

we need help in Las Vegas and Louisiana and Texas gas prices are up the cost of food is up eggs here are around 4$ and the highest gas prices is 5.89$ a gallon HELP us PLEASE 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽

John 8:32
2d ago

Change our leaders. Solve the problem America was so much better under Trump!

