Jailah Silguero and Jayce Luevanos were remembered Friday at a funeral Mass at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Uvalde, Texas. The cousins were among 19 children who, along with two teachers, died when an 18-year-old gunman opened fire inside Robb Elementary School on May 24. For different reasons, Jailah and Jayce both didn't want to go to school on May 24. Jailah’s mother tearfully told Univision last week that her daughter simply wanted to skip school. Veronica Luevanos said that maybe Jailah sensed something was going to happen.

UVALDE, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO