ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Concert to benefit homeless veterans

By Jennifer Horbelt
wpsdlocal6.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTRIGG COUNTY, KY — Homeless veterans will benefit this weekend from a concert at Lake Barkley State Resort Park. The Music Strikes Back for Veterans concert is...

www.wpsdlocal6.com

Comments / 0

Related
wpsdlocal6.com

600 mile journey to Paducah

Paddler makes more than 600 mile journey to Paducah. Terrance Johnson is paddling from Knoxville, TN to Paducah, KY. He launched at the end of April, and now he's in his final stretch of paddling the Tennessee River.
PADUCAH, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Paducah announces Independence Day plans; food vendors sought

The City of Paducah has announced plans for a Fourth of July celebration on the riverfront. Food vendors will be set up in the downtown Farmers' Market Pavilion area beginning at 5 pm. A concert at Wilson Stage featuring J.D. Shelburne is scheduled from 7:30 until 9 pm, with a meet and greet before the concert from 5 until 7 pm.
PADUCAH, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Touchdowns and Tunes accused of owing thousands to vendors

PADUCAH — Touchdowns and Tunes is leaving Paducah, but it's also leaving behind vendors who claim they're owed thousands. After Local 6 reported the festival’s announcement that it's leaving the city, a local vendor reached out to us explaining their experience with organizer Bryan Kent. Between McCracken County and Paducah Graphics, he's accused of owing $30,500.
PADUCAH, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Extended closure in place along KY 80 in Graves County

GRAVES COUNTY, KY — A section of Kentucky 80 in western Graves County is closed so a contractor crew can replace a culvert. The closure at KY 80 mile point 2.85 — immediately east of the Cash Road intersection and about a mile and a half east of Fancy Farm — went into effect on Wednesday. It's expected to remain in effect until about June 22.
GRAVES COUNTY, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homeless Veterans#Lake Barkley#Hopecalloway Org
wpsdlocal6.com

400 mile yard sale is successful for local thrift store

PADUCAH-- Four hundred miles of yard sales from Paducah to the Ohio state line. People from all over the state of Kentucky and beyond were out this weekend, hunting for bargains and cool finds. Lacie Moore and her crew have been out on Highway 68, setting up and selling since...
PADUCAH, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Paddler makes more than 600 mile journey to Paducah

KNOXVILLE, TN-- 652 miles. Terrance Johnson is paddling from Knoxville, TN to Paducah, KY. He launched at the end of April, and now he's in his final stretch of paddling the Tennessee River. Johnson is working with the Muscle Shoals National Heritage Area and Tennessee Riverline to accelerate economic development and improve river access.
PADUCAH, KY
whvoradio.com

Coast Guard Bulletin For Kentucky Lake And Lake Barkley Mariners

The U.S. Coast Guard is advising mariners there will be over 150 high-speed vessels and larger than normal concentrations of recreational vessels throughout Kentucky Lake and Lake Barkley beginning today and continuing through Sunday for the Kuttawa Harbor Cannonball Run. Coast Guard officials say mariners should exercise caution and maintain...
KUTTAWA, KY
whopam.com

Local woman hurt in Boulevard accident

A Hopkinsville woman was injured in a two-vehicle accident Friday afternoon on Fort Campbell Boulevard. The collision report from HPD says 24-year old Marissa Hicks of Hopkinsville was in the median attempting to turn into the Max Fuel Express near Clinic Drive and that another motorist waved her across. That’s...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
KFVS12

Murray Police Department have located hit-and-run vehicle

MURRAY, Ky. (KFVS) - The Murray Police Department is asking for information on a hit-and-run they say took place Saturday evening, June 4, around 9 p.m. According to Sgt. Kendra Clere, officers responded to the intersection of South 16th Street and Johnson Boulevard for a report of a man being hit by a vehicle that fled the scene.
MURRAY, KY
radionwtn.com

Staffing Changes Announced At Transitions, Eagle Creek Clinics

Paris, TN — Henry County Medical Center announced some key changes and additions to its two primary care clinics – Transitions Health and Eagle Creek Clinic. Dr. Charles Rainbolt, DO, has been named the medical director at both Transitions Health and Eagle Creek Clinic. Dr. Rainbolt has worked as an emergency department physician at HCMC for several years. Dr. Rainbolt will be joined at both clinics by Donna Luther Coley. Coley has worked at HCMC since 1999 in several different capacities as a registered nurse and later as a family nurse practitioner. Coley will be seeing patients at Transitions Health Mondays and Friday mornings and covering at Eagle Creek Clinic on an as needed basis. Dr. Rainbolt will primarily be at Transitions Health and will see patients at Eagle Creek twice per month.
PARIS, TN
wkdzradio.com

Man StruckAnd Killed By Vehicle In Todd County

A man died after he was struck by a vehicle in Todd County on US 79 near Allensville Sunday afternoon. Todd County emergency personnel say the man was struck by a vehicle after they were called to the area for a male in the roadway throwing things. Kentucky State Police...
TODD COUNTY, KY
wkdzradio.com

KYTC Beginning Two Projects In Livingston County This Week

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) has plans for a couple of projects in Livingston County that are set to begin early next week and could impact some regional traffic. A mobile pothole patching operation along Interstate 24 in Livingston County starts on Monday. The mobile caravan will be working along...
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, KY
14news.com

Tri-State county leaders explain longtime problem of coal mine subsidence

HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - An abandoned coal mine collapse discovered on Wednesday in Providence is just one of many mine incidents that have been reported over the years. In 2015, a Walmart in Madisonville had to be shut down for several days because of a water and gas leak that was related to subsidence from an old man-made mine below it.
HOPKINS COUNTY, KY
KFVS12

McCracken Co. couple arrested for robbery, assault

Miss Illinois Isabelle Hanson threw out the first pitch at the Cardinals/Cubs game on Saturday. SNAP, other groups partner for 5th Annual Prayer Walk in Cape Girardeau. SNAP and other groups partnered for the 5th annual Prayer Walk in Cape Girardeau on Saturday. Cape Girardeau church hosts family health fair.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Harrisburg, IL

Funded in 1853, the city of Harrisburg is near the southern tip of Illinois. Currently, it is the seat of Saline County, also referred to as the “Center of Southeastern Illinois.”. The city is best known as the “Gateway to the Shawnee National Forest.”. Tourists come from around...
HARRISBURG, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy