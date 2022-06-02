ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon's emergency rental assistance funds dwindling

By PETER WONG Oregon Capital Bureau
Lebanon-Express
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOregon is poised by the end of June to commit the $30 million remaining in federal and state money for emergency rental assistance. State housing officials told lawmakers on Wednesday, June 1, that the state and a network of community action agencies already have spent or committed a total of $363.4...

lebanon-express.com

Comments / 2

