NeNe Leakes was accused of destroying a marriage. “Real Housewives of Atlanta” alum NeNe Leakes made the headlines the other day. She’s been a hot topic due to her latest romance. While it’s been said that she found love with Nyonisela Sioh, some people have been critical. They don’t think it was a good look for her to go public with her current boo just months after Gregg Leakes’ death. “Married to Medicine” star Dr. Heavenly Kimes said that she didn’t think NeNe should post the man on her social media accounts. And it would have been better for NeNe to be more discrete about the relationship. Regardless, NeNe hasn’t allowed any of the outside opinions to change how she’s been moving. This may have led to a lawsuit.

RELATIONSHIPS ・ 2 DAYS AGO