Henderson County, NC

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Henderson, Polk, Rutherford by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-02 16:32:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-02 17:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please report damaging winds, hail, or flooding to the National Weather...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Chester, York by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-03 15:32:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-03 16:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please report damaging winds, hail, or flooding to the National Weather Service by calling toll free, 1, 800, 2 6 7, 8 1 0 1, or by posting on our Facebook page, or Tweet it using hashtag nwsgsp. Your message should describe the event and the specific location where it occurred. Target Area: Chester; York A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 415 PM EDT FOR NORTHEASTERN CHESTER AND SOUTHEASTERN YORK COUNTIES At 332 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 5 miles west of Rock Hill, or near Newport, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to trees and power lines. Locations impacted include Rock Hill, Fort Mill, Tega Cay, Newport, Lesslie, Catawba, Edgemoor and Lake Wylie. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CHESTER COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Greenville, Pickens by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-02 15:29:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-02 16:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please report damaging winds, hail, or flooding to the National Weather Service by calling toll free, 1, 800, 2 6 7, 8 1 0 1, or by posting on our Facebook page, or Tweet it using hashtag nwsgsp. Your message should describe the event and the specific location where it occurred. Target Area: Greenville; Pickens The National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Transylvania County in western North Carolina Northwestern Greenville County in Upstate South Carolina Northwestern Pickens County in Upstate South Carolina * Until 415 PM EDT. * At 329 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 11 miles northwest of Pickens, or 4 miles north of Jocassee Gorges, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Table Rock State Park, Jocassee Gorges, Caesars Head State Park, Sunset, Pumpkintown, Sassafras Mountain, Rocky Bottom, Lake Jocassee, Pickens and Gorges State Park. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Alexander, Iredell by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-02 17:31:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-02 18:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please report damaging winds, hail, or flooding to the National Weather Service by calling toll free, 1, 800, 2 6 7, 8 1 0 1, or by posting on our Facebook page, or Tweet it using hashtag nwsgsp. Your message should describe the event and the specific location where it occurred. Target Area: Alexander; Iredell The National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Alexander County in the Piedmont of North Carolina Northern Iredell County in the Piedmont of North Carolina * Until 615 PM EDT. * At 531 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles east of Taylorsville, or near Love Valley, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Stony Point, Harmony, Love Valley, Hiddenite, Turnersburg, Olin, Vashti, Union Grove, Cool Springs and Scotts. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ALEXANDER COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Burke, Caldwell by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-02 16:02:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-02 16:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please report damaging winds, hail, or flooding to the National Weather Service by calling toll free, 1, 800, 2 6 7, 8 1 0 1, or by posting on our Facebook page, or Tweet it using hashtag nwsgsp. Your message should describe the event and the specific location where it occurred. Target Area: Burke; Caldwell The National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Caldwell County in western North Carolina Central Burke County in western North Carolina * Until 445 PM EDT. * At 401 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 4 miles northwest of Morganton, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Lenoir, Morganton, Valdese, Gamewell, Cajah`s Mountain, Drexel, Connelly Springs, Rutherford College, Lake Rhodhiss and Table Rock. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BURKE COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Surry, Wilkes, Yadkin by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-02 15:11:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-02 16:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds, as well as deadly cloud to ground lightning. For your safety, move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Stay away from windows. When it is safe to do so, please send your reports of hail of any size, as well as reports of any wind damage, including downed trees or large limbs, to the National Weather Service by calling toll free at 1...8 6 6...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. Reports and pictures can also be shared on the National Weather Service Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter. Target Area: Surry; Wilkes; Yadkin The National Weather Service in BLACKSBURG has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Surry County in northwestern North Carolina Southern Wilkes County in northwestern North Carolina Western Yadkin County in northwestern North Carolina * Until 415 PM EDT. * At 311 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Moravian Falls, or near Wilkesboro, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include North Wilkesboro Elkin Wilkesboro Yadkinville Jonesville Boonville and Ronda. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
SURRY COUNTY, NC
WCNC

Thunderstorm topples trees in York, Lancaster counties

YORK, S.C. — A severe thunderstorm with radar estimated winds of at least 40 mph toppled trees and brought down powerlines across portions of York and Lancaster counties in South Carolina Friday. The same storm could have also potentially produced damage in portions of Union County, North Carolina and Chesterfield County, South Carolina.
YORK, SC
FOX Carolina

Livermush festival puts spotlight on Piedmont region specialty

MARION, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Thousands came to Main Street in the city of Marion to celebrate one the community’s favorite foods. Livermush is made using pig liver, other excess pig parts, corn meal, and spices. There are many ways Livermush can be prepared, but is a popular breakfast...
MARION, NC
WBTV

Missing Gaston County man found safe, police say

MOUNT HOLLY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Gaston County Police Department have located a missing 83-year-old man from Mount Holly. William Millard Stamey was last seen leaving his home Friday, but has since been found safe. At that time, he was driving his red 2021 GMC Canyon Elevation four-door pickup truck.
GASTON COUNTY, NC
WYFF4.com

Mail truck driver killed in Pickens County crash involving dump truck, trooper says

PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. — The driver of a U.S. Postal Service mail truck was killed Friday in a crash involving a dump truck, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. The crash was reported just before 3:30 p.m. on Highway 11 at Little Eastatoe Road, or Roy F. Jones Road, in Pickens County, the Highway Patrol website said.
WBTV

Rescue crews search for elderly woman near Linville Falls

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Search crews braved not only the high heat but rough trails in order to find a missing Charlotte woman. Francis Apperson, 67, disappeared from her apartment and hasn’t been seen since. Officials caught a break Tuesday when her car was located near the Linville...
LINVILLE FALLS, NC
wataugaonline.com

Avery County Sheriff’s Office seeks missing person – Autumn Taylor

The Avery County Sheriff's Office is seeking information leading to the location of a missing person. Autumn Taylor, age 17, went missing from Crossnore, NC on the evening of May 27, 2022. She may be in the company of her boyfriend, shown in the photo, Kaleb Butler from Boone, NC. Mr. Butler may be driving a 2009 Lincoln MKZ or a 2006 Subaru Legacy.
AVERY COUNTY, NC
my40.tv

Cawthorn's speeding ticket hearing continued a second time in Polk County

POLK COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Congressman Madison Cawthorn was scheduled to be in court in Polk County Thursday, June 2 for his speeding ticket. However, the case was continued for a second time. He received the ticket in January in Polk County. Cawthorn also has a pending case from...

