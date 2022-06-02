Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Henderson, Polk, Rutherford by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-02 15:29:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-02 16:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please report damaging winds, hail, or flooding to the National Weather Service by calling toll free, 1, 800, 2 6 7, 8 1 0 1, or by posting on our Facebook page, or Tweet it using hashtag nwsgsp. Your message should describe the event and the specific location where it occurred. Target Area: Greenville; Pickens The National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Transylvania County in western North Carolina Northwestern Greenville County in Upstate South Carolina Northwestern Pickens County in Upstate South Carolina * Until 415 PM EDT. * At 329 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 11 miles northwest of Pickens, or 4 miles north of Jocassee Gorges, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Table Rock State Park, Jocassee Gorges, Caesars Head State Park, Sunset, Pumpkintown, Sassafras Mountain, Rocky Bottom, Lake Jocassee, Pickens and Gorges State Park. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Comments / 0