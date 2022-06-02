ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springdale, UT

Zion National Park: Hours, cost, and activities

By Penelope Min
 3 days ago
WITH summer breaks coming up and family trips right around the corner, Zion National Park is a perfect place to explore.

Located in southern Utah near Springdale, Zion National Park is known for its broad canyon and unbelievable scenery and is often referred to as "heaven on earth."

Zion National Park is located in Utah near Springdale in Washington County Credit: AP:Associated Press

What is the history of Zion National Park?

Established on November 19, 1919, Zion National Park was officially signed into law by President Woodrow Wilson.

With beautiful waterfalls and tall plateaus, Zion National Park is Utah's first national park and is home to phenomenal views.

What are Zion National Park's hours?

The Zion National Park is open 365 days a year, and different centers have varying facility hours, per National Park Service.

  • Zion Canyon Visitor Center is open from 8am to 7pm.
  • Park Store is open from 8am to 7pm.
  • Zion Canyon Wilderness Desk opens from 8am to 5pm, and requires at least 20 minutes to obtain a permit.
  • Zion Human History Museum is closed as of now.
  • Zion Nature Center is closed as of now.
  • Kolob Canyons Visitor Center is open from 8am to 5pm.

How much does it cost to visit Zion National Park?

Every park visitor is in need of purchasing a recreational use pass to enter the park.

By participating in the Federal Recreation Lands Enhancement Act, the park is able to take 80 percent of all fees accumulated while depositing the rest to a special account to fund areas where fees are not collected.

Here are some projects funded by the 20 percent:

  • 2020 Repair Historic and Non-Historic Rock Walls in Zion Canyon
  • 2019 Upgrade Nature Center Exhibits for Visitor Benefit
  • 2018 Replace Cedar Shake Shingles on Zion Visitor Facilities' Roofs
  • 2018 Rehabilitate Surface and Drainage Structures on Sand Bench Trail

Zion National Park offers various passes and options, including weekly, annual, and lifetime passes, which can be found on National Park Service.

The park also presents appreciation and volunteer passes, meaning veterans, Gold Star families, and volunteers earn free entry passes to the park.

What can you do at the park?

With more than 146,597 acres in size and 4.5million annual visitors per National Geographic, the park is full of fun and exciting activities.

Some activities listed on National Park Service include:

  • Backpacking
  • Bicycling
  • Birding
  • Camping
  • Climbing
  • Hiking
  • Horseback riding
  • River trips
  • Sunset and stargazing

