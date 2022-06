HORRY, S.C. (WPDE) — Habitat for Humanity of Horry County dedicated its 168th house in Conway Friday, and it's going to a single mother of two. "I can't even express the feeling with how I feel right now," Aaliyah Parker said during the dedication ceremony. "Today I'm like, I don't know if I should cry or what I should do."

HORRY COUNTY, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO