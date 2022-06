The Painted Finch Gallery opened in 2012 and features work from local, regional and nationally known artists. Owner Wendy Neckers told Erie News Now, "when I was trying to think of who we wanted here, I had a few people in mind. One person from Waterford, another from Binghamton, N.Y. We met with them and thought it would be a nice fit and it's more about nature and wildlife."

CORRY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO