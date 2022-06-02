ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

State’s Line 5 Lawsuit Awaits Federal Judge Decision

By Eric Lloyd
9&10 News
9&10 News
 3 days ago

The entire Detroit Regional Chamber Mackinac Policy Conference was taking part just miles from the controversial Line 5 pipeline through the Mackinac Straits.

While most everyone agrees on the tunnel currently planned to be built under the Straits, there is debate over what to do with the pipeline now.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DYdO3_0fyd4RQn00

Some say it is an outdated threat to the Great Lakes while others say it is safe.

Currently the state is suing the pipeline owner, Enbridge, to immediately seize operations until the tunnel is built.

Enbridge says that will drastically increase heating and fueling costs for Michiganders.

The state’s lawsuit is waiting in federal court while they want it placed back in state court.

“We think it was a delaying tactic and we filed a motion to remand it and bring it back to state court where it should be heard,” said Dana Nessel, Michigan’s Attorney Gneeral, “We’re waiting for the federal judge in this case to issue a ruling. We had a briefing that was all submitted so we are just waiting on the court.”

Enbridge says the pipeline helps heat 65% of homes in the Upper Peninsula and 55% in the Northern lower.

Comments / 0

Related
9&10 News

2 Republicans Exhaust Appeals, Won’t Be On Michigan Ballot

DETROIT (AP) — Two candidates for Michigan governor, including a business consultant willing to spend personal millions, lost their final appeals Friday and will remain off the ballot in the Republican primary. The state Supreme Court was the last stop for Perry Johnson and Michael Markey, who were doomed...
DETROIT, MI
9&10 News

Ex-Detroit Top Cop Loses Bid to Get on Ballot for Governor

DETROIT (AP) — A judge declined to put a former Detroit police chief on the Republican ballot for Michigan governor, the third candidate to lose a court challenge after election staff said campaign petitions were marred by fraudulent signatures. It’s a remarkable setback for James Craig, who has high...
DETROIT, MI
9&10 News

Ford Announces $2 Billion Investment in Michigan

More jobs, more money and more Michigan made vehicles. The Ford Motor Company announces a major investment in Michigan. As part of the Detroit Regional Chamber Mackinac Policy Conference, the state’s largest employer announced billions in investment and thousands of more jobs. It’s a project that Michigan would have lost at this time last year.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
9&10 News

State Plans Economic Growth as Workforce Shortages Continue

Michigan is open for business. Open for businesses to come and grow in the state. That’s one of the biggest questions being discussed on Mackinac Island this week as the state’s business and political leaders convene for the Detroit Regional Chamber Mackinac Policy Conference. Everyone has seen the...
MICHIGAN STATE
9&10 News

MSP: Michigan Traffic Fatalities at 16-Year High

Michigan traffic fatalities reached a 16-year high in 2021, according to data released by the Michigan State Police Criminal Justice Information Center. The 1,131 fatalities in 2021 marked the most traffic fatalities in the state since Michigan had 1,129 deaths in 2005. Traffic fatalities rose 4% in 2021 from 1,083...
MICHIGAN STATE
9&10 News

Ford Plans to Add 6,200 Jobs in Ohio, Michigan and Missouri

DETROIT (AP) — Ford will add 6,200 factory jobs in Michigan, Missouri and Ohio as it prepares to build more electric vehicles and roll out two redesigned combustion-engine models. The company says it will invest $3.7 billion in the three states between now and 2026. It also will convert...
DETROIT, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dana Nessel
9&10 News

Gas Prices Hit Record High — Again

Drivers on their way up to Northern Michigan are paying a lot more at the pump as gas prices hit record highs once again. Ohio resident, Quinton Reese, was traveling to Bay Harbor with his family Thursday when they stopped for gas in Cadillac. They filled up for $4.99 per gallon. They say they had to budget a little extra in order to make the trip happen.
CADILLAC, MI
9&10 News

9&10 News

Traverse City, MI
8K+
Followers
10K+
Post
848K+
Views
ABOUT

A CBS affiliate, WWTV | WFUP 9&10 News brings viewers in northern Michigan 7 hours of local news every weekday plus one hour over the weekend. We cover the news, weather and community happenings in 33 counties in the northern lower part of Michigan, ranging from the middle of Michigan to the tip of the mitt, including three (3) counties in the eastern Upper Peninsula. We broadcast 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

 https://www.9and10news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy