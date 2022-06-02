ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Racine, WI

UPDATE: Racine mayor issues curfew ordinance over weekend

By Indiana Schilz
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRACINE, Wis. (WFRV) – Another update following the tragic cemetery shooting in Racine has been given, this one in the form of Racine Mayor Cory Mason. Mayor Mason has issued a juvenile curfew ordinance through the weekend, meaning anyone under 18 must be home by 11 p.m. The...

