ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Batavia, NY

Man severely burned after reported grill explosion in Batavia

WKBW 7 News Buffalo
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fUxJB_0fyd2KZM00

The Batavia City Fire Department says a man was severely burned when a propane-fueled grill exploded Thursday.

The man was pulling a lawn mower from his shed outside his house on Cherry Street when fire officials say he may have accidentally hit the grill's igniter. The department believes the propane tank may have had a leak or was left on and the igniter sparked into the fumes, causing the tank to explode.

Fire officials say the man was rushed to the Genesee County Airport with second-degree burns on about 60% of his body to be taken to the hospital via Mercy Flight.

Comments / 0

Related
WETM 18 News

Vehicle catches fire on I-86; slows traffic

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) — Traffic had come to a standstill just before Corning on Sunday as a vehicle traveling westbound had caught fire. The incident occurred sometime after 2 p.m. when the four-door vehicle had gone completely ablaze just before Corning on Interstate 86. Pictures sent to 18 News showed heavy smoke billowing shortly past […]
CORNING, NY
2 On Your Side

Rochester man dies after crash in Amherst

AMHERST, N.Y. — The Amherst Police Department said a Rochester man had died after a crash early Saturday morning. Police said just after 12:35 a.m., a 2019 Chevrolet was traveling westbound on Lawrence Bell Drive when the vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree. The driver, 39, suffered...
AMHERST, NY
WHEC TV-10

MCSO: Missing 15-year-old from Henrietta

HENRIETTA, N.Y. (WHEC) - The Monroe County Sheriff’s office is currently looking for a 15-year-old missing person. Izik Galaviz left his home in Henrietta this morning and has not returned.
HENRIETTA, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Batavia, NY
Accidents
Batavia, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Batavia, NY
wesb.com

PSP Trooper Hits Port Allegany Man Lying in Street

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a man struck and injured by a trooper on Mill Street in Port Allegany Friday. At 2:14 AM, A trooper driving down East Mill Street struck a man lying in the middle of the travel lane. The man was taken for medical treatment and the...
PORT ALLEGANY, PA
News 8 WROC

20-year-old Bath man dies after crash in Steuben County

EWRIN, N.Y. (WROC) — A 20-year-old Bath resident died after a single-vehicle crash Wednesday in Steuben County, New York State Police officials announced Friday. Authorities say Michael Hennessy was traveling east on Interstate-86 in the Town of Erwin, near the Interstate-99 access ramp, when he lost control of the vehicle, spun out, and struck a […]
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
FingerLakes1.com

Serious overnight crash in Yates County

First responders in Yates County were called to a two-vehicle crash near the intersection of PreEmption Road and Havens Corners Road. Two vehicles were involved, and the Benton Fire Department reported that a person was entrapped inside one of the vehicles. The call came in during the overnight hours, which...
YATES COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Propane Tank#Lawn Mower#Accident
WETM 18 News

Bath man dies in fatal I-86 crash

ERWIN, N.Y. (WETM) — A man from Bath died earlier this week after a fatal crash on Interstate-86, according to New York State Police. State Police identified the driver as Michael Hennessy, 20. Police say that on June 1, 2022, while traveling east on I-86 in the Town of Erwin approaching the Interstate 99 access […]
BATH, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wesb.com

Salamanca Man Jailed in Bradford Assault

A Salamanca man was jailed for assault in Bradford City Saturday. At 2:08 AM, Pennsylvania State Police charged the 35-year-old man with assault with bodily injuries. The charge stems from a trooper on patrol allegedly witnessing the man standing over a woman lying on East Main Street and punching her. The man took off on foot but was eventually arrested.
BRADFORD, PA
wnynewsnow.com

Person Rescued After Falling Into Chadakoin River

JAMESTOWN – One person was rescued after falling into the Chadakoin River on Thursday afternoon. The Jamestown Fire Department, along with Alstar EMS and Jamestown Police, responded to the waterway near Water and Winsor Streets around 1:30 p.m. A 911 caller first reported the incident, saying the person was...
JAMESTOWN, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Child hit by vehicle in Buffalo, injuries appear serious

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — According to city officials, a 2-year-old boy was hit by a vehicle on Trowbridge Street, near the intersection of Hopkins Street on Friday around 8 p.m. The boy was taken by ambulance to Oishei Children’s Hospital to be treated for injuries that reportedly appear serious in nature. The boy is continuing […]
BUFFALO, NY
wesb.com

Salamanca Woman Arrested on Napoli Warrant

A Salamanca woman was arrested on a warrant Thursday. Deputies of the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office arrested 32-year-old Felicia A. Buffalo on a bench warrant issued out of Napoli Town Court. The arrest stemmed from a traffic stop on Route 219 in Ellicottville. She was released on her own...
SALAMANCA, NY
News 8 WROC

Woman expected to survive overnight shooting

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Department is investigating a shooting overnight Saturday that sent one woman from Rochester to the hospital. Officers say it happened in the area of Atlantic Avenue near Merriman Street just after 3 a.m. The RPD said while responding officers were investigating, a private vehicle had taken a 23-year-old […]
ROCHESTER, NY
WKBW 7 News Buffalo

WKBW 7 News Buffalo

18K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Buffalo, New York news and weather from WKBW 7 News Buffalo, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wkbw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy