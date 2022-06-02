Man severely burned after reported grill explosion in Batavia

The Batavia City Fire Department says a man was severely burned when a propane-fueled grill exploded Thursday.

The man was pulling a lawn mower from his shed outside his house on Cherry Street when fire officials say he may have accidentally hit the grill's igniter. The department believes the propane tank may have had a leak or was left on and the igniter sparked into the fumes, causing the tank to explode.

Fire officials say the man was rushed to the Genesee County Airport with second-degree burns on about 60% of his body to be taken to the hospital via Mercy Flight.