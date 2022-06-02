ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Meet the man behind the Boston Celtics stylish cuts

By Ted Wayman
WCVB
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWALTHAM, Mass. — Whatever Boston Celtics' Marcus Smart is doing — it is working. Named defensive player of the year and playing through an ankle injury, he is a key to the team. Smart has been sporting green hair...

www.wcvb.com

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Celtics star Jayson Tatum gets 100% real on ‘best teammate ever’ … and it’s not Jaylen Brown

Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum gave the ultimate praise to Al Horford on Saturday, calling him the “best teammate” he has ever had. It’s not like Jaylen Brown will have a problem with that comment as well, even though he and Tatum practically grew and developed together as the dynamic duo of the Celtics. What Horford has done to help Boston and guide them early in their career is certainly worthy of recognition.
BOSTON, MA
Larry Brown Sports

Draymond Green makes bold declaration ahead of Game 2 of Finals

Draymond Green, in true Draymond Green fashion, is remaining defiant despite his team’s meltdown in Game 1 of the NBA Finals. The Golden State Warriors forward Green reacted to Thursday’s loss to the Boston Celtics on the latest episode of his podcast for The Volume this week. One notable moment in the episode saw Green make a bold declaration — that he would not play as poorly as he did in Game 1 again this series.
BOSTON, MA
fadeawayworld.net

Boston Celtics Owner Wyc Grousbeck Details The Time When He Had To Threaten To Kick Danny Ainge Out Of The Team Locker Room

The Boston Celtics owe a lot of their current success to Danny Ainge. Four of the five starters on the court for Game 1 of the NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors were drafted by Ainge during his time as President of Basketball Operations of the team before he retired in 2021 and handed over the role to Brad Stevens.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Celtics vs. Warriors prediction and odds for Game 2: Expect Warriors to respond

The Boston Celtics gave the Golden State Warriors a taste of their own medicine Thursday night, shocking much of the basketball world with a furious fourth-quarter comeback. Boston outscored Golden State 40-16 in the final quarter, stealing Game 1 and home court advantage and put the Warriors’ backs against the wall heading into Game 2.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Boston hosts Celtics Watch Party for NBA Finals

BOSTON – The city was buzzing with anticipation of the Celtics' first appearance in the NBA Finals in over a decade. The game was held 3,000 miles away in San Francisco, but hundreds gathered outside Faneuil Hall for a watch party. Boston Mayor Michelle Wu had a big screen put up so fans could watch Game 1 between the Celtics and Golden State Warriors. Mayor Wu said it is a family-friendly event with Boston Police on patrol.She knows it's an exciting time to be a Celtics fan, but Wu asked for spectators to keep the peace."Come out and watch with everyone...
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

Danny Ainge reveals key similarity of current Celtics roster with 2008 championship team

The Boston Celtics are 1-0 in the 2022 NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors. And, by the looks of things, they have a serious chance at winning the championship. Danny Ainge saw the Celtics’ championship potential back in March. He was the franchise’s Executive Director of Basketball Operations when Boston won the championship in 2008. Now an executive with the Utah Jazz, he found a lot of “big” similarities between the 2008 team and this year’s roster.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Al Horford
Person
Marcus Smart
NBC Sports

Udoka had stern message for Celtics before historic Game 1 comeback vs. Warriors

The Boston Celtics were in danger of getting run out of the building in the second half of Game 1 of the 2022 NBA Finals. After leading the Golden State Warriors by two at halftime, the Celtics entered the fourth quarter trailing the by 12. It felt similar to Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Miami Heat, where the C's led after two quarters, got outscored by a huge margin in the third quarter and ended up losing.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Celtics got a lot from everyone in Game 1 win over Warriors

BOSTON -- The Warriors hadn't lost at home in the playoffs -- until Thursday night. The Warriors had been the best fourth-quarter team in the playoffs -- until Thursday night.Thursday night was Golden State's first meeting with the Boston Celtics in the NBA Finals, and the Celtics absolutely throttled them in the fourth quarter to steal a Game 1 victory. The same Warriors that were a plus-94 in the fourth quarter heading into Thursday night were outscored 40-13 to close Game 1 on their home floor.The Warriors held a 12-point lead heading into the fourth, which had spelled victory for...
BOSTON, MA
