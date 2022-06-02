Meet the man behind the Boston Celtics stylish cuts

BOSTON – The city was buzzing with anticipation of the Celtics' first appearance in the NBA Finals in over a decade. The game was held 3,000 miles away in San Francisco, but hundreds gathered outside Faneuil Hall for a watch party. Boston Mayor Michelle Wu had a big screen put up so fans could watch Game 1 between the Celtics and Golden State Warriors. Mayor Wu said it is a family-friendly event with Boston Police on patrol.She knows it's an exciting time to be a Celtics fan, but Wu asked for spectators to keep the peace."Come out and watch with everyone...

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO