Tampa man missing since April found dead, police say

By Zachary Winiecki
 3 days ago

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The body of a man found Wednesday night in Tampa was someone that had been missing since April, according to police.

The Tampa Police Department said John Larson, who was last seen on April 27 in Ybor City, was found in the 900 block of South 20th Street.

According to a release, his body was found found inside an enclosed area of a commercial business parking lot. No foul play is suspected, police said.

Florida boat captain cut parasailing cable in accident that killed mom: report

“This is not the outcome we hoped for as we searched for John,” TPD Chief of Police Mary O’Connor said. “Our thoughts are with his family during this time of grieving, and I have made our Police Chaplains available for any assistance they may need.”

Larson’s family has been looking for him since the night of April 26. They said he was supposed to meet some friends at a bar in Ybor City, but never showed up.

Police found several clues over the past month. They found Larson’s truck East 11th Avenue and that his phone pinged near DeSoto Park.

His family held the search in DeSoto Park on Friday with help from a K-9 team and private investigators.

“This is heartbreaking,” Larson’s dad Mark Larson previously told 8 On Your Side. “It’s like having a piece of your soul ripped out.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 29

Michael Zimmerman
3d ago

so his phone pinged to an area in another county than where his body was discovered but his body wasn't discovered during a pretty exhausted search of the area where his body was later found? But no foul play is suspected? So many unanswered questions.....My prayers are with his family and friends and I am hoping for some solid answers and closure for them. Rest in peace....

Reply(15)
29
Yani Sotolongo
2d ago

Someone else related with this was found exactly a month after with overdose and now police said was a natural death. Hope don’t do the same with John. It’s a shame a private investigator found him in almost a week and the police did nothing

Reply
7
Marvin Hogan
3d ago

my family will be praying for your family I hope that God leads the police to these person or persons that took your love one away from you my God bless you all

Reply
6
