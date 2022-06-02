Tampa man missing since April found dead, police say

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The body of a man found Wednesday night in Tampa was someone that had been missing since April, according to police.

The Tampa Police Department said John Larson, who was last seen on April 27 in Ybor City, was found in the 900 block of South 20th Street.

According to a release, his body was found found inside an enclosed area of a commercial business parking lot. No foul play is suspected, police said.

“This is not the outcome we hoped for as we searched for John,” TPD Chief of Police Mary O’Connor said. “Our thoughts are with his family during this time of grieving, and I have made our Police Chaplains available for any assistance they may need.”

Larson’s family has been looking for him since the night of April 26. They said he was supposed to meet some friends at a bar in Ybor City, but never showed up.

Police found several clues over the past month. They found Larson’s truck East 11th Avenue and that his phone pinged near DeSoto Park.

His family held the search in DeSoto Park on Friday with help from a K-9 team and private investigators.

“This is heartbreaking,” Larson’s dad Mark Larson previously told 8 On Your Side. “It’s like having a piece of your soul ripped out.”

