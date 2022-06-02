Henderson announces details about June’s First Fridays

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Henderson’s First Fridays returns June 3 from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. at The Perch Pocket Park. The park is located on the 200 block of Second Street.

Maggie Hollis will be performing at the free midday concert. She will also be performing at Porchfest, which happens June 4.

Tom’s Smokin’ BBQ food truck will be on site.

More information about First Friday can be found by emailing Clay Gillham at clay@hendersonkychamber.com or by calling the Henderson Chamber office at (270) 826-7505 .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).