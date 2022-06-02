ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henderson, KY

Henderson announces details about June’s First Fridays

By Rhett Baxley
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 3 days ago

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Henderson’s First Fridays returns June 3 from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. at The Perch Pocket Park. The park is located on the 200 block of Second Street.

Maggie Hollis will be performing at the free midday concert. She will also be performing at Porchfest, which happens June 4.

Ivy Tech to host free STEM camps

Tom’s Smokin’ BBQ food truck will be on site.

More information about First Friday can be found by emailing Clay Gillham at clay@hendersonkychamber.com or by calling the Henderson Chamber office at (270) 826-7505 .

WEHT/WTVW

Evansville Covid Crisis Fund releases final report

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Two years and several million dollars later, the COVID-19 Crisis Response Fund of the Greater Evansville Region has released its final report. The fund was created in April of 2020 to help families, non-profits and businesses survive the pandemic. Officials said the fund handed out close to seven million dollars in […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Lost headstones home again in Indiana

(WEHT)- Over a century after they were made, decades after they were believed to be lost, and months after they reappeared at an Evansville antique mall- the headstones for Harry Allen and Anna Borders were officially rededicated at their rightful, and final, resting places Saturday. No one at the rededication ceremony for Allen nor Borders […]
INDIANA STATE
14news.com

14 News says goodbye to Jackie Monroe

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On Friday, we said farewell to a long-time friend and irreplaceable co-worker. It was the last day for our evening news anchor, Jackie Monroe. Jackie joined the 14 News team in August 2009. Over the years, she has left a positive impact on the area, conducting interviews, field anchoring, reporting and community work with the utmost professionalism, integrity and unmatched compassion.
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

‘Saturdays at the Still’ starting up in Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - We all know the weekend starts with Friday After Five in Owensboro, but now, the party will continue into the weekend with a new event. Saturdays at the Still will debut this weekend at Green River Distilling company. The distillery and the organizers of Friday after...
OWENSBORO, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Porchfest is back in downtown Henderson!

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Break out the lawn chairs and blankets because downtown Henderson is hosting their third Porchfest! The fest will take place on June 4 from 5-8p.m. and is a free family-friendly event. Porchfest will be located on South Main from Washington to Jefferson Street. South Main Street will be closed to traffic. […]
HENDERSON, KY
