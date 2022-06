The Gerald McCoy slander by Buccaneers fans has gone on long enough. With Ndamukong Suh unlikely to return, maybe we can call this what it is. Buccaneers fans are a tough crowd to please. Years of bad teams that didn’t compete and poor play have created a strange dynamic within the fanbase that has some folks supporting every decision by the players and the franchise as golden while others can never be satisfied.

TAMPA, FL ・ 3 HOURS AGO