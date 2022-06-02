Rochester police investigating attempted abduction of 11-year-old girl
By Mike Bunge
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KWNO)-Rochester Police are searching for a man suspected of attempting to abduct a child. A news release from the Rochester Police Department says the attempted abduction happened on June 1 in the northwestern part of the city. Police say the suspect pulled into the 11-year-old girl’s path while she was riding her bike and attempted to talk her into his vehicle.
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – La Crosse Police arrested an 18-year-old in connection with the May homicide of 15-year-old Storm Vondrashek. Sage Hicke of Ontario, Wisconsin, turned himself in Friday, June 3rd. Prosecutors could charge Hicke with first-degree intentional homicide as soon as Monday. According to investigators, who say over the past two weeks they’ve spoken with numerous witnesses, there...
MINNEAPOLIS — A teen boy is now hospitalized after a shooting happened on University Avenue in Minneapolis on Friday night, according to police. Minneapolis Public Information Officer Garrett Parten said MPD officers from the 2nd Precinct were dispatched to a call about fights breaking out in a large crowd on the 1700 block of University Avenue.
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A shooting is under investigation after the Rochester Police Department received multiple reports that multiple shots were fired Friday night. Police said preliminary reports indicate that a verbal argument may have occurred between an occupant in a vehicle and someone standing outside a residence in the 1000 block of West Center St around 8:15 p.m.
ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — St. Paul police say they have arrested a woman in connection with a homicide at a senior living apartment building on Friday.
The 49-year-old woman was arrested on the 1500 block of Chicago Avenue South in Minneapolis on Sunday, police said. She is being held at the Ramsey County Jail.
WCCO-TV typically does not identify those arrested until they have been formally charged.
Officers were responding to a welfare check Friday at 7 p.m. when they found a man in his 50s, dead from a gunshot wound, in an apartment on the 700 block of East Seventh Street.
HILLTOP, Minn. (WCCO) — Authorities say a man was shot in a small Twin Cities suburb Saturday evening, and another man was arrested in connection with the incident.
The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office said law enforcement responded to the 4700 block of Central Avenue Northeast in Hilltop around 7:45 p.m.
Officers learned a shooting occurred inside an apartment building, but they were unable to locate anyone with injuries. The sheriff’s office said a man later showed up at a nearby hospital with a gunshot wound. He is in stable condition.
Police also learned a vehicle left the scene after the shooting. Officers found that vehicle and arrested the man occupying it. He is being held at the Anoka County Jail awaiting charges.
The shooting remains under investigation.
Hilltop is a city of less than 800 people that lies within Columbia Heights.
The murder of a 15-year-old Logan High School student now has a suspect in custody. La Crosse Police released an update at 9 p.m. saying 18-year-old Sage Hicke had turned himself in around 4 p.m. Friday. He’s in La Crosse County jail for 1st degree homicide. No bond has been set.
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A pair of videos capture more than 30 seconds of near-continuous gunfire from a shootout that left a 15-year-old boy with a gunshot wound to the leg in an incident that occurred late Friday night by a troubled, rundown property near the University of Minnesota campus.
ROCHESTER, Minn. - A robbery investigation is underway after a suspect pulled a shotgun on a victim before assaulting him and stealing his vehicle. Police said it happened Thursday night in the 500 block of 4th Ave. SE. when a 36-year-old Rochester man was sitting in his vehicle with a friend.
(ABC 6 News) - A Rochester man was pulled out of his vehicle at gunpoint in the 500 block of 4th Avenue SE. Capt. Casey Moilanen with the Rochester Police Department said the 36-year-old victim owed money to an unnamed suspect, but had paid for the 2004 BMW X3 he was sitting in Thursday, June 2.
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - The La Crosse Police Department said arrests have been made in a homicide investigation. Officers said 18-year-old Sage Hicke turned himself in Friday afternoon in relation to the death of Storm Vondrashek. Police said 17-year-old Jackson Greengrass was also arrested last month as part of the death investigation.
Minneapolis (KROC-AM News) - Two men were shot and killed during the overnight hours in Minneapolis this weekend. The first incident occurred around 9:50 p.m. Saturday when Minneapolis Police received multiple reports of gunshots. The victim, who authorities said was in his late 20s, was found with life-threatening gunshot wounds in the 2600 block of South Cedar Avenue. He was transported to the hospital where he died.
Steele County Sheriff Lon Thiele has confirmed two people have died in a “suspicious incident” in Medford Friday night. The incident happened around 8:22 p.m. in the 200 block of 1st Street N.W. Thiele said two adults were found dead in the residence. No names have been released...
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis police are investigating after a man was shot outside a fast-food restaurant Thursday night.
Officers were called to the 400 block of West Broadway Avenue just before 8 p.m. on a report of gunfire in the area. They arrived to find several bullet casings on the ground, and saw multiple vehicles that had sustained bullet holes.
They later found out that a man had been taken to North Memorial Health hospital with life-threatening gunshot wounds. He told investigators that he heard the gunfire, then “felt pain” before he asked someone to take him to the hospital.
Police have no details at this point about a possible suspect. Anyone with information on this case can submit an anonymous tip online to Crime Stoppers, or call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
MANKATO, Minn. - A Mankato man has been charged with felony assault after he allegedly threw a knife at another man during an argument in April. The Mankato Free Press reports 39-year-old Brent David Steinkopf was charged Tuesday in Blue Earth County District Court with felony second-degree assault and gross misdemeanor fifth-degree assault.
ST CROIX FALLS, Wis. — Two men died on Saturday in a crash on Highway 65 in Wisconsin, according to the St. Croix County Sheriff's Office. Officials say the two-vehicle crash at 2000 Highway 65, just north of New Richmond in western Wisconsin, was called in at about noon Saturday.
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (WCCO) — Brooklyn Park police say a “known suspect” shot at a mother and her children while they tried to flee from him in a vehicle.
Officers responded to Highway 610 and Noble Avenue North around 7:15 p.m. Wednesday. They learned someone in one vehicle had fired at another, and the second vehicle had its tires shot out.
The woman and her children were being followed by the “known suspect,” police said, and he shot at their vehicle multiple times. No one was hit.
Police said this was not a random incident, and the shooting is being investigated.
Domestic Violence Resources: For anonymous, confidential help, people can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or 1-800-787-3224.
BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. (WCCO) — A 59-year-old woman from Brooklyn Center has been charged with criminal vehicular operation for allegedly striking a pedestrian in an alcohol-involved case of drive-thru rage.
The incident happened at about 3 p.m. Wednesday afternoon near Xerxes Avenue and Bass Lake Road. Police responding to the scene found a woman unconscious and injured. She was taken to the hospital with extensive life-threatening injuries, including numerous broken bones from her legs to her neck, and serious internal bleeding.
According to filed charges, witnesses at the scene described a black Audi striking the woman before fleeing the scene. Another witness,...
ROCHESTER, Minn. - A Rochester home suffered nearly $200K in damages following an early-morning fire. Officials said the fire occurred just before 1 a.m. Saturday at 5464 55th Ave. NW. when a fire spread from a 3-car garage into a home. The garage suffered major damage and the home’s interior...
