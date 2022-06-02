Where to find deals and freebies on National Donut Day

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Need an excuse to indulge in a delicious donut? You are in luck because June 3 is National Donut Day!

Traditionally celebrated on the first Friday of June, National Donut Day was created in 1938 by the Chicago Salvation Army as a way to honor women who served donuts to soldiers during World War I. It was initially thought up as a way to raise money for those in need during the Great Depression.

Plenty of Charleston-area shops are offering deals, so you can get a sweet start to the weekend.

Annie’s Hot Donuts

Customers can get a free donut with the purchase of a large or specialty coffee.

Duck Donuts

All locations will be offering a free cinnamon sugar donut to guests in-store only. No purchase necessary.

The chain is also sponsoring a social media photo contest where five lucky people will be selected to win a free dozen donuts. Here are instructions on how to play, provided by Duck Donuts:

Follow @duckdonuts on Instagram

Post the most creative, crave-able, and beautiful-looking donut photos June 2-5

Tag @duckdonuts and use #MyDuckDonuts in the caption

Dunkin’ Donuts

Guests can get a free classic donut of their choice with the purchase of any beverage at participating locations nationwide.

Glazed Gourmet Doughnuts

Customers can use code DoughnutDay to get 10% off all preorders.

Hero Doughnuts and Buns

Buy one dozen doughnuts and get a second dozen for half price.

Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme is offering guests a free donut of their choice in-store only. No purchase necessary. Limited to one per customer.

Buying for a larger group? Buy any dozen donuts and get another dozen Original Glazed for just $1.

