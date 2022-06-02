ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

Where to find deals and freebies on National Donut Day

By Sophie Brams
WCBD Count on 2
WCBD Count on 2
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Pey2U_0fycyMRe00

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Need an excuse to indulge in a delicious donut? You are in luck because June 3 is National Donut Day!

Traditionally celebrated on the first Friday of June, National Donut Day was created in 1938 by the Chicago Salvation Army as a way to honor women who served donuts to soldiers during World War I. It was initially thought up as a way to raise money for those in need during the Great Depression.

Plenty of Charleston-area shops are offering deals, so you can get a sweet start to the weekend.

Annie’s Hot Donuts

Customers can get a free donut with the purchase of a large or specialty coffee.

Duck Donuts

All locations will be offering a free cinnamon sugar donut to guests in-store only. No purchase necessary.

The chain is also sponsoring a social media photo contest where five lucky people will be selected to win a free dozen donuts. Here are instructions on how to play, provided by Duck Donuts:

  • Follow @duckdonuts on Instagram
  • Post the most creative, crave-able, and beautiful-looking donut photos June 2-5
  • Tag @duckdonuts and use #MyDuckDonuts in the caption

Dunkin’ Donuts

Guests can get a free classic donut of their choice with the purchase of any beverage at participating locations nationwide.

Glazed Gourmet Doughnuts

Customers can use code DoughnutDay to get 10% off all preorders.

Hero Doughnuts and Buns

Buy one dozen doughnuts and get a second dozen for half price.

Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme is offering guests a free donut of their choice in-store only. No purchase necessary. Limited to one per customer.

Buying for a larger group? Buy any dozen donuts and get another dozen Original Glazed for just $1.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCBD News 2.

Comments / 0

Related
crbjbizwire.com

Nikita Hair Announces Newest Location in Charleston

International Hair Salon Group Nikita Hair continues its US takeover with a new franchise location in South Carolina. Charleston, South Carolina, Release: June 2, 2022. For Immediate Release. Nikita Hair - the award-winning salon group on a mission to provide clients with great hair and a great feeling - is...
CHARLESTON, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charleston, SC
Lifestyle
City
Charleston, SC
Charleston, SC
Restaurants
Charleston, SC
Sports
Charleston, SC
Food & Drinks
The Post and Courier

New 50-room hotel proposed for convenience store site near City Market

A 50-room hotel is being proposed for a property in Charleston’s French Quarter that currently houses a convenience store. The boutique-sized lodging would be at 56 State Street, which used to be a gas station and is now a Scotchman convenience store. Charleston’s Board of Zoning Appeals is scheduled to hear the request at its next meeting on June 7.
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Tripadvisor ranks Charleston hotel #8 best small stay in the U.S.

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- A hotel in downtown Charleston has been named one of the best small stays in the nation in recently released Tripadvisor rankings. Tripadvisor released their ‘Traveler’s Choice’ hotel awards last month, an annual ranking by users of the best spots worldwide. John Rutledge House Inn was named the 8th best small stay […]
CHARLESTON, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#National Donut Day#Freebies#Dunkin Donuts#Food Drink#Duckdonuts#Instagram Post#Doughnutday#Doughnuts#Buns#Krispy Kreme Krispy Kreme
iheart.com

This Is The Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet In South Carolina

Have you ever had a tough time deciding what to eat for your meal? Maybe you're stuck between ordering chicken or steak or want both a soup and a salad with your dinner. If you've faced similar struggles, a buffet is the perfect place to get all of your top food choices in one spot.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
travelawaits.com

Charleston Just Told Carnival It Can No Longer Sail Out Of Its Port Starting In 2024, Here’s Why

South Carolina is saying goodbye to Carnival Cruise Line starting in 2024, and the state is happy to see the company go!. The South Carolina Ports Authority is ending its deal with Carnival, preventing the cruise line from departing from Charleston. Carnival ships are currently using the Union Pier Terminal for departures and arrivals. A lot of those journeys are short — heading to the Caribbean and back. The state’s decision ends a 14-year contract. Carnival will still be able to use the port, but only for the day.
CHARLESTON, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
NewsBreak
Sports
WCBD Count on 2

Weekend Rundown: What’s happening the first weekend in June

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – June has arrived! The new month brings a fresh wave of events happening across the Lowcountry. Check out this list of happenings to try out this weekend: 2nd Annual Park Circle Pride It’s Pride Month!…and Park Circle is celebrating the LGBTQ+ community through this Sunday. Featured events include drag brunches, queer […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Local family featured on upcoming Disney+ show

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- A Charleston family is getting the chance to reconnect thanks to a new show on Disney+. The Wilsondebriano Family will be featured on ‘Disney Family Reboot,’ an upcoming show by executive producers Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos. Parents Monique and Chevalo launched the ‘Charleston Gourmet Burger Company,’ an all-natural, gluten-free line of […]
CHARLESTON, SC
Eater

Chef Nico Romo Shares Italian Family Recipes at Laura in Summerville

Chef Nico Romo is well known in Charleston for his French fare at Nico in Mount Pleasant and Bistronomy in downtown Charleston, but now he’s bringing Italian to Summerville with the opening of Laura on Wednesday, June 1. The 101 Main Street restaurant is an ode to Romo’s Italian grandmother Laura, who grew up in Arpino in Central Italy. Her cooking was influenced by the styles of Northern and Southern Italy.
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

WCBD Count on 2

16K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

News 2 provides the latest news, weather and breaking news from across the South Carolina Lowcountry. | www.counton2.com

 https://www.counton2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy