ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockport, ME

Rockport dedicates 2022 Annual Report to Sani Fogel; in memoriam honoring Scott Rollins

penbaypilot.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROCKPORT — Sani Fogel was surprised to see several of her close friends, her daughter and various Select Board members crowded into the small ‘round table office’ May 30 at the Rockport Town Office. “What’s going on here,” she asked, raising an eyebrow as she scanned...

www.penbaypilot.com

Comments / 0

Related
penbaypilot.com

Voting for continuity on the Rockport Select Board

I am writing in support of Denise Munger for another term on the Rockport Select Board. It has been a pleasure to get to know Denise through her work with the town of Rockport over the past three years. I have been nothing short of impressed with her enthusiasm in her role on the Board and dedication to the people of Rockport.
ROCKPORT, ME
penbaypilot.com

Nola Mank Metcalf, service and obituary

A graveside committal service for Nola April Mank Metcalf, 65, who passed away February 3, 2022, after a long and courageous seventeen-year battle with ovarian cancer, will be held Friday June 17, 2022, at 10 a.m., at Fairview Cemetery, Patterson Mill Road, Warren. All are invited to a memorial gathering...
WARREN, ME
penbaypilot.com

Doris J. Dudley, service and obituary

ROCKLAND — Doris Jeanette Dudley, 88, died peacefully at home, surrounded by her loving family, Saturday, November 13, 2021. Born in Rockland September 12, 1933, she was the daughter of Clarence and Mildred Cora Dinsmore Ingerson. She was educated locally, graduating from Rockland High School. A hard worker her...
ROCKLAND, ME
penbaypilot.com

Roxann L. Burnside, service and obituary

ROCKLAND — Roxann L. Burnside, 64, died Friday, December 17, 2021, at Maine Medical Center in Portland as a result of Covid. Born in Rockland, July 19, 1957, at her family’s home, she was the daughter of Richard and Elaine Carroll Harrington. Roxann loved all animals, especially her...
ROCKLAND, ME
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rockport, ME
State
Maine State
City
Portland, ME
Local
Maine Government
City
West Rockport, ME
Rockport, ME
Government
penbaypilot.com

Mary Ilvonen Orne, obituary

ROCKLAND — Mary Ilvonen Orne, 92, died, Thursday, June 2, 2022, surrounded by her loving family at her home following a period of declining health. Born on the Ilvonen Farm in Owls Head on July 18, 1929, she was a daughter of Uno and Helen Hill Ilvonen. She graduated from Rockland High School in 1948 and married Sidney Orne in 1951. They settled into a house he built across the street where they raised their three children.
ROCKLAND, ME
wabi.tv

Bangor COVID testing site to close Sunday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - As free at-home COVID-19 tests sites become available, Northern Light Health Eastern Maine Medical Center says they see an opportunity to adjust some of their testing resources. Sunday, June 5 at 11 a.m. the Swab’n Go COVID-19 test near the Bangor International Airport will close.
BANGOR, ME
penbaypilot.com

On the issues: Lincolnville Select Board Candidate Stephen Hand

On June 14, voters in Lincolnville will elect one of two candidates competing for one three-year term on the Lincolnville Select Board. Stephen Hand is running against incumbent Jordan Barnett-Parker for the seat. Penobscot Bay Pilot has posed questions to each candidate, providing the opportunity for the public to better...
LINCOLNVILLE, ME
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trina
penbaypilot.com

On the issues: Lincolnville Select Board Candidate Jordan Barnett-Parker

On June 14, voters in Lincolnville will elect one of two candidates competing for one three-year term on the Lincolnville Select Board. Stephen Hand is running against incumbent Jordan Barnett-Parker for the seat. Penobscot Bay Pilot has posed questions to each candidate, providing the opportunity for the public to better...
LINCOLNVILLE, ME
penbaypilot.com

William C. Chapman, notice

ROCKPORT — William C. Chapman, 73, of Rockport and husband of Helen Shaw, died unexpectedly June 1, 2022 at Pen Bay Medical Center in Rockport. A complete obituary will be published later. A Memorial Service followed by a reception will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, June 8, 2022...
ROCKPORT, ME
mdislander.com

Sarah Phelps named Miss Maine Earth USA

SOUTHWEST HARBOR— Out of several applicants, Sarah Phelps of Southwest Harbor was chosen to represent the state of Maine in the Miss Earth USA beauty pageant. The Mount Desert Island High School graduate will wear the Maine sash at the beauty pageant that is set to take place in Orlando, Fla. Phelps will be there for the entire week leading up to when Miss Earth USA will be televised on Jan. 7, 2023.
SOUTHWEST HARBOR, ME
therealdeal.com

Treeless Maine island gets plenty of inquiries, no takers

A 540-square-foot home on a treeless island off the Maine coast that attracted hundreds of callers and a half-dozen showings is still out at sea more than a year after it hit the market. The property in Wohoa Bay off Addison, Maine, also known as Duck Ledges Island, was listed...
ADDISON, ME
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commuting#Select Board#The Rockport Town Office#Rockport Annual Report#Hannan Kelley#Sons Autobody#The Rollins Family
WMTW

Driver charged with OUI in New Gloucester crash

NEW GLOUCESTER, Maine — A Cornville woman has been charged with operating under the influence after a crash in New Gloucester Saturday night. The Cumberland Count Sheriff's Office said they were called to a crash scene on Bennet Road around 9:15 p.m. where a pickup truck had struck a telephone pole.
NEW GLOUCESTER, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Maine's first ship airlifted to river

BATH, Maine — The large crowd cheered as the Virginia took to the air, and, finally, to the water. The 58-foot wood sailing ship, built by volunteers over the past 13-years, was hoisted into the air by two cranes, then slowly swung away from shore and gently lowered into the Kennebec River. The launch was the culmination of many years of planning, research, and fundraising, as well as hands-on woodworking to bring the Virginia to life.
penbaypilot.com

Agenda set for SAD 28 board meeting June 8

CAMDEN — The agenda has been set for the next SAD 28 school board meeting Wednesday, June 8. The meeting will be held in the Bisbee Theater at Camden-Rockport Middle School at 7 p.m. A livestream will be available here: fivetowns.net/live. AGENDA. 1. Call to Order. 2. Adjustments to...
CAMDEN, ME
penbaypilot.com

Rockport Public Library to host 5K race June 25

ROCKPORT — The Rockport Public Library will be hosting a 5K run/walk race event Saturday, June 25. The race starts in beautiful Rockport Village right in front of the library and travels along the coast offering fantastic ocean views. Water and snacks will be provided after the race at the library.
ROCKPORT, ME
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Philanthropy
westobserver.com

10 ways to make it a true New England summer

Get The Big To-Do Your guide to staying entertained, from live shows and outdoor fun to the newest in museums, movies, TV, books, dining, and more. Visiting Fenway Park is always a thrill, but there are other ways to enjoy the boys of summer. Among the pros, the AA Portland Sea Dogs (milb.com/portland) play at Hadlock Field in Portland, Maine. We also love the community feel of the Futures League (thefuturesleague.com) games. Seats are close to the field, kids burn their excess energy with silly activities, and there’s something eternally optimistic about the college players who all think they will make it to the show. Even with the Woosox in the same town, the Worcester Bravehearts (worcesterbravehearts.com) pull in the crowds at Hanover Insurance Park. For the cream of the collegiate crop, catch one of the Cape Cod Baseball League (capecodbaseball.org) matchups.
PORTLAND, ME
penbaypilot.com

Catherine Anne Fox, obituary

ROCKLAND — Catherine “Cathy” Anne Fox (formerly Hobbs) passed away Thursday, May 19, 2022, from a brain tumor. Cathy was an educator at heart. After volunteering at her children’s schools in El Paso and Corpus Christi, Texas, she began substitute teaching in 1996. In 2003, Cathy received her instructor’s certification and taught math at Foy H. Moody High School in Corpus Christi, Texas, until 2011. During this time, she realized her knack and passion for mentoring and ensuring the success of students with difficulties and life challenges most adults would understand.
ROCKLAND, ME
NECN

Construction Worker Killed in Collapse in Maine

A construction worker was killed in Rockland, Maine on Saturday after a carport he'd been working with a crew to remove collapsed on him. The Portland Press Herald reported that Kendall Ross, 37, of Rockland, had been working to remove a carport from a residence on Crescent Street when a beam supporting the structure that connected it to the house on the property collapsed after it was cut around 8:20 a.m.
ROCKLAND, ME
penbaypilot.com

Belfast library photo contest open to the public

The ABCD project and the Belfast Free Library invite the public to submit photos of their favorite Belfast-area place and their favorite ways to enjoy them. Share your photos of the things you love most about Belfast and our corner of Maine. What activities and places bring you joy and gratitude? Look around you, and be inspired.
BELFAST, ME

Comments / 0

Community Policy