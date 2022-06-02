Rockport dedicates 2022 Annual Report to Sani Fogel; in memoriam honoring Scott Rollins
ROCKPORT — Sani Fogel was surprised to see several of her close friends, her daughter and various Select Board members crowded into the small ‘round table office’ May 30 at the Rockport Town Office. “What’s going on here,” she asked, raising an eyebrow as she scanned...
I am writing in support of Denise Munger for another term on the Rockport Select Board. It has been a pleasure to get to know Denise through her work with the town of Rockport over the past three years. I have been nothing short of impressed with her enthusiasm in her role on the Board and dedication to the people of Rockport.
A graveside committal service for Nola April Mank Metcalf, 65, who passed away February 3, 2022, after a long and courageous seventeen-year battle with ovarian cancer, will be held Friday June 17, 2022, at 10 a.m., at Fairview Cemetery, Patterson Mill Road, Warren. All are invited to a memorial gathering...
ROCKLAND — Doris Jeanette Dudley, 88, died peacefully at home, surrounded by her loving family, Saturday, November 13, 2021. Born in Rockland September 12, 1933, she was the daughter of Clarence and Mildred Cora Dinsmore Ingerson. She was educated locally, graduating from Rockland High School. A hard worker her...
ROCKLAND — Roxann L. Burnside, 64, died Friday, December 17, 2021, at Maine Medical Center in Portland as a result of Covid. Born in Rockland, July 19, 1957, at her family’s home, she was the daughter of Richard and Elaine Carroll Harrington. Roxann loved all animals, especially her...
ROCKLAND — Mary Ilvonen Orne, 92, died, Thursday, June 2, 2022, surrounded by her loving family at her home following a period of declining health. Born on the Ilvonen Farm in Owls Head on July 18, 1929, she was a daughter of Uno and Helen Hill Ilvonen. She graduated from Rockland High School in 1948 and married Sidney Orne in 1951. They settled into a house he built across the street where they raised their three children.
COLUMBIA FALLS — Residents of the sleepy hamlet of Columbia Falls are grappling with whether they want to take on oversight of a $1 billion, 2,500-acre Flagpole of Freedom Park proposed by the family behind Wreaths Across America. The park, with its eight miles of loop roads, six miles...
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - As free at-home COVID-19 tests sites become available, Northern Light Health Eastern Maine Medical Center says they see an opportunity to adjust some of their testing resources. Sunday, June 5 at 11 a.m. the Swab’n Go COVID-19 test near the Bangor International Airport will close.
On June 14, voters in Lincolnville will elect one of two candidates competing for one three-year term on the Lincolnville Select Board. Stephen Hand is running against incumbent Jordan Barnett-Parker for the seat. Penobscot Bay Pilot has posed questions to each candidate, providing the opportunity for the public to better...
ROCKPORT — William C. Chapman, 73, of Rockport and husband of Helen Shaw, died unexpectedly June 1, 2022 at Pen Bay Medical Center in Rockport. A complete obituary will be published later. A Memorial Service followed by a reception will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, June 8, 2022...
SOUTHWEST HARBOR— Out of several applicants, Sarah Phelps of Southwest Harbor was chosen to represent the state of Maine in the Miss Earth USA beauty pageant. The Mount Desert Island High School graduate will wear the Maine sash at the beauty pageant that is set to take place in Orlando, Fla. Phelps will be there for the entire week leading up to when Miss Earth USA will be televised on Jan. 7, 2023.
A 540-square-foot home on a treeless island off the Maine coast that attracted hundreds of callers and a half-dozen showings is still out at sea more than a year after it hit the market. The property in Wohoa Bay off Addison, Maine, also known as Duck Ledges Island, was listed...
NEW GLOUCESTER, Maine — A Cornville woman has been charged with operating under the influence after a crash in New Gloucester Saturday night. The Cumberland Count Sheriff's Office said they were called to a crash scene on Bennet Road around 9:15 p.m. where a pickup truck had struck a telephone pole.
BATH, Maine — The large crowd cheered as the Virginia took to the air, and, finally, to the water. The 58-foot wood sailing ship, built by volunteers over the past 13-years, was hoisted into the air by two cranes, then slowly swung away from shore and gently lowered into the Kennebec River. The launch was the culmination of many years of planning, research, and fundraising, as well as hands-on woodworking to bring the Virginia to life.
CAMDEN — The agenda has been set for the next SAD 28 school board meeting Wednesday, June 8. The meeting will be held in the Bisbee Theater at Camden-Rockport Middle School at 7 p.m. A livestream will be available here: fivetowns.net/live. AGENDA. 1. Call to Order. 2. Adjustments to...
ROCKPORT — The Rockport Public Library will be hosting a 5K run/walk race event Saturday, June 25. The race starts in beautiful Rockport Village right in front of the library and travels along the coast offering fantastic ocean views. Water and snacks will be provided after the race at the library.
Get The Big To-Do Your guide to staying entertained, from live shows and outdoor fun to the newest in museums, movies, TV, books, dining, and more. Visiting Fenway Park is always a thrill, but there are other ways to enjoy the boys of summer. Among the pros, the AA Portland Sea Dogs (milb.com/portland) play at Hadlock Field in Portland, Maine. We also love the community feel of the Futures League (thefuturesleague.com) games. Seats are close to the field, kids burn their excess energy with silly activities, and there’s something eternally optimistic about the college players who all think they will make it to the show. Even with the Woosox in the same town, the Worcester Bravehearts (worcesterbravehearts.com) pull in the crowds at Hanover Insurance Park. For the cream of the collegiate crop, catch one of the Cape Cod Baseball League (capecodbaseball.org) matchups.
ROCKLAND — Catherine “Cathy” Anne Fox (formerly Hobbs) passed away Thursday, May 19, 2022, from a brain tumor. Cathy was an educator at heart. After volunteering at her children’s schools in El Paso and Corpus Christi, Texas, she began substitute teaching in 1996. In 2003, Cathy received her instructor’s certification and taught math at Foy H. Moody High School in Corpus Christi, Texas, until 2011. During this time, she realized her knack and passion for mentoring and ensuring the success of students with difficulties and life challenges most adults would understand.
A construction worker was killed in Rockland, Maine on Saturday after a carport he'd been working with a crew to remove collapsed on him. The Portland Press Herald reported that Kendall Ross, 37, of Rockland, had been working to remove a carport from a residence on Crescent Street when a beam supporting the structure that connected it to the house on the property collapsed after it was cut around 8:20 a.m.
The ABCD project and the Belfast Free Library invite the public to submit photos of their favorite Belfast-area place and their favorite ways to enjoy them. Share your photos of the things you love most about Belfast and our corner of Maine. What activities and places bring you joy and gratitude? Look around you, and be inspired.
