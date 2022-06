Whiteville’s own “Sultans of Swat” are on the way to Burlington to face undefeated Randleman for the state 2A baseball championship. The Wolfpack was escorted through Whiteville today, from the home field at Legion Stadium past crowds at Whiteville Primary and Edgewood Elementary. The team bus and an entourage of fans and family then made their way up Madison Street from Lee and Franklin.

WHITEVILLE, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO