VUCA stands for volatility, uncertainty, complexity, and ambiguity. It describes the situation of constant, unpredictable change in the world. The acronym first coined in the army is now widely applied to business and society. In the 9th edition of the Data Never Sleeps infographic, you have a glimpse of how much data is created every digital minute in our increasingly data-driven world. But how this so connected world that changes every single minute affects our way of work, our leadership skills, our companies, our planning, etc.?

