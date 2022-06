Samuel Harold Anderson, Jr. was born on November 17, 1926, in Kingsport, TN to Mary Jane Brown Anderson and Samuel Harold Anderson, Sr. and passed away at his home on May 31, 2022. He attended Dobyns-Bennett High School, graduating early to proudly serve in the United States Navy. At the conclusion of WWII, he attended the University of Tennessee where he was a member of Lambda Chi Alpha Fraternity. While at UT, he met the love of his life, DeLois Hicks.

KINGSPORT, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO