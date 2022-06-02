2 killed after small plane crash at Oroville airport, Cal Fire says

YUBA CITY, Calif. — A bear was trapped after being tranquilized in a tree in Yuba City on Saturday morning, according to fire officials. The Yuba City Fire Department had to raise a Fish and Wildlife officer on a fire truck so they could get a good angle to shoot the bear with a tranquilizer dart, fire officials told KCRA 3.
A Caltrans worker has died after being hit by a vehicle on Interstate 80 near Vacaville on Friday, authorities said. The crash happened at 10:03 a.m. on the westbound side of I-80 at Lagoon Valley Road, CHP’s Golden Gate Division said. Caltrans identified the worker as 51-year-old Quanda McGadney.
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A person is in the hospital after they were shot in the groin early Sunday morning, according to the Sacramento Police Department. The shooting happened under the Business 80 overpass near E and 29th streets around 12:50 a.m., police said. First responders transported the victim to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
COLUSA COUNTY, Calif. — The body of a swimmer who disappeared in the Sacramento River days ago was found Thursday, the Colusa County Sheriff's Office said. That swimmer was identified as 19-year-old Damon Evans of Casa Grande, Arizona, the sheriff's office said. Dispatchers were called Sunday around 8:40 p.m....
California wildlife officials say they have uncovered a rattlesnake trafficking operation. The California Department of Fish and Wildlife shared pictures of the snakes, saying they were alerted to an Amador County man who had been offering the Western diamondback rattlesnakes for sale at a reptile exposition on social media. Investigators...
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento restaurant Ella Dining Room & Bar is closed temporarily for restoration after a kitchen fire Saturday morning, according to the fire department. (Video above: Top headlines for June 4) Fire officials said the fire started in the kitchen hood ventilation system on the floor level...
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A man was arrested on homicide charges after a shooting Thursday in Sacramento, police announced Friday. (Video above: Top headlines for June 2) The suspect was identified as 41-year-old Kenneth Howe, who was safely detained and arrested on homicide charges. Howe was booked into the Sacramento...
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A man convicted of murdering a Sacramento librarian was sentenced Friday, according to the Sacramento County District Attorney's Office. A release from the district attorney's office said Ronald Seay was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. He was convicted on April 20 of the first-degree murder of Amber Clark, who was a branch supervisor for the North Natomas Library.
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Several dozen vote centers opened Saturday in Sacramento County, just three days before primary Election Day in California. There are now a total of 87 vote centers open across the county. Eighteen opened on May 28 and another 69 opened on June 4. Despite many sites...
KCRA 3 is rounding up all the information you need to know to get a head start on your day. Here you'll find what you missed overnight, what's happening throughout the day, the forecast and how your commute is shaping up. You can also watch our morning newscasts live from...
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — KCRA 3 is once again the #1 station for news, according to the 2022 May sweeps period. Morning, noon and night, more news viewers turned to KCRA 3 News than any other station in the Sacramento area. “We’re living in a time when there are more...
From bubble runs to music and county festivals, here's a roundup of events taking place this weekend. Bike the West is hosting the America’s Most Beautiful Bike Ride event in Lake Tahoe on Sunday, June 5. Learn more here. Kaiser Permanent Women’s Fitness Festival. The women-only 5K and...
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — The Placer County executive who was involved in the crash that killed Inderkum High School basketball player Anthony Williams is set to be fired, the Board of Supervisors said Friday. Officials told KCRA 3’s Jason Marks that Todd Leopold’s firing didn’t have anything to do...
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Counsel General of Ukraine in San Francisco came to Sacramento on Friday to accept more than 100 bulletproof vests to use in the war effort, a gift from the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office. “It’s great that there's such a great cooperation between the Ukrainian...
With the primary election just days away, vote centers in several Sacramento area counties officially opened Saturday. The counties included have adopted the Voters Choice Act model, which gives voters the choice of casting their ballot at one of several voting locations within their area. Voters in these counties still have the option of mailing in their ballot or voting at a polling place if preferred.
Federal health officials are now recommending that people mask up indoors in more places in California, including Sacramento and four surrounding counties due to high levels of COVID-19. There are no indications, however, that the counties will mandate a return to masking. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on...
Northern California will be cloudy going into the weekend, with a chance of some showers as well, according to Meteorologist Eileen Javora. Some of the higher terrains will have the best chance of rain, especially going into Saturday night. Most of NorCal will remain dry into Saturday morning, but as...
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Along the Sacramento River stands a nearly century-old hotel with such a rich history that it "became notorious and surely enshrouded by a veil of exciting mystery," according to theElk Grove Historical Society. Originally built in 1886 and rebuilt multiple times, the hotel has a...
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento City Unified School District is bringing back its indoor mask mandate for students and staff, citing high levels of COVID-19. It starts on June 6. According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, several California counties, including Sacramento, have been added...
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A new development is in the works for Old Sacramento. There is a proposal for a hotel in the grassy area near I Street and Front Street. California State Parks is asking for public input on the design guidelines for the project to ensure the hotel is historically appropriate.
Comments / 0