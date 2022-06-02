Rogers State Softball Team Celebrates National Championship Win

Miss CASC Brooklyn Morris from Poteau will be competing in the Miss Oklahoma Pageant June 8 through June 11 at the River Spirit Casino in Tulsa. Along with Miss CASC, Bella Muncy from Red Oak will be competing in the Miss Oklahoma Teen as Miss CASC Teen. Miss CASC Brooklyn...
Cowgirls pitcher Kelly Maxwell led Oklahoma State (47-12) to a shutout victory over the Florida Gators (49-17), earning nine strikeouts and giving up only three hits the entire game. The defensive battle saw Florida struggle to get a feel for Maxwell's pitches. The Gators reached base on the first at-bat...
Those in Tulsa got a chance to meet some of our News On 6 weather team at Bob Mills Furniture on Saturday. Our weather experts, storm trackers and Osage Sky News 6 pilot Dustin Stone were there taking pictures and signing autographs. Visitors got an opportunity to get up close...
Both former Bartlesville High Bruin baseball stars saw time during Oral Roberts’ first NCAA Tournament game at Texas A&M on Fridy afternoon. Unfortunately the Aggies topped the Golden Eagles 8-3, moving ORU one loss from elimination. Freshman Jakob Hall came on and pitched the final 1.1 innings. He allowed...
Once, they were places of refuge and community for people who had been enslaved in Indian Territory and other parts of the South. After the Civil War, African Americans created more than fifty settlements in what would become the state of Oklahoma. Some of these towns had short lives, while others flourished, providing self-governance and an escape from the discrimination some residents experienced in other communities as well as an atmosphere of racial solidarity.
Dr. Stephanie Husen, a 1992 graduate of Ponca City High School, has been identified as one of the victims in Wednesday afternoon’s shooting on the campus of Saint Francis Health System in Tulsa. PCPS is grieving today after learning of the passing of Dr. Stephanie Husen. Our thoughts and...
Oklahoma is a state full of hidden gems, and nowhere is this more apparent than in its small towns. Whether it's the gorgeous landscapes of the panhandle or the charming historic districts of Tulsa and Oklahoma City, there's a lot to explore in Oklahoma.
TULSA, Okla. — A local barbershop owner shared a story of his experience with Dr. Preston Phillips’ generosity. Mike Kelly has owned Barber King since he opened the business in 1995. The barbershop can be found near 21st and Memorial, and he told FOX23 his dream of being a business owner couldn’t have been possible without Dr. Phillip’s help.
This weekend, people will have the chance to tour some of Tulsa's historic hotels built before 1930. The self-guided tour, hosted by the Tulsa Foundation for Architecture, takes participants through seven hotels. News On 6's Meredith McCown was live on Friday with a look at what. to expect.
The first-ever 'Highway To Henryetta' summer concert is set to kick off on June 11, as Troy Aikman's hometown is ready for the celebration. The News on 6 team had the chance to speak with Aikman about the upcoming concert on News On 6 at 9 a.m. Tickets are on...
A vigil will be held on Friday at John Hope Franklin Reconciliation Park in downtown Tulsa to honor the victims killed in deadly mass shooting on the Saint Francis Campus. Dr. Preston Phillips, one of the victims of the shooting, was on the board for the John Hope Franklin Center.
The White House has confirmed the shooting at Tulsa’ s Natalie Medical Building, near 61st and Yale, is on the president’s radar. Tulsa police confirm three people are dead and that the shooter was also killed. They said in a statement:. President Biden has been briefed on the...
Coney Island Hot Weiners is a true Tulsa original. Started in 1926 by Christ Economou, Coney Island has been a staple of downtown Tulsa for generations. Not much has changed at the coney shop, including the owners. The Economou family maintains ownership today. Sitting at one of the little school desks eating hot dogs covered with chili in steamed buns — cheese and onions optional — is a rite of passage for kids and a tradition for old timers. It’s something longtime Tulsans can’t imagine home without.
TULSA, Okla. — Kirkpatrick & Kinslow has secured a production agreement with Will Rogers Family Representative and Great-granddaughter Jennifer Rogers Etcheverry, the production company announced. “While we have been approached many times in the past about producing movies, this is the first time the family has endorsed a movie...
We’re learning more about one of the doctors who lost her life in the Saint Francis Hospital shooting in Tulsa on Wednesday. Dr. Stephanie Husen graduated from Ponca City High School in 1992. The 48-year-old was a sports and internal medicine specialist at Saint Francis. Across the state, people...
TULSA, Okla. — People gathered at the John Hope Franklin Reconciliation Park on N. Elgin in downtown Tulsa Friday evening to honor the lives of the victims of Wednesday’s mass shooting. Victims of the shooting have been identified as 59-year old Dr. Preston Phillips, 48-year old Dr. Stephanie...
TULSA — Ponca City High Graduate, Dr. Stephanie J. Husen, class of 1992, has been identified as one of the victims of the Tulsa shooting that occurred Wednesday afternoon on the campus of Saint Francis Health System. Husen, Dr. Preston Phillips, William Love, a patient, and Amanda Glenn, a...
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police Chief Wendell Franklin released the names of the shooter and the four victims of Wednesday’s mass shooting at a south Tulsa St. Francis medical building, near 61st and Yale. Chief Franklin said Michael Louis was a patient of Dr. Preston Phillips, who was...
(NewsNation) — Dr. Komi S. Folly was at Saint Francis Hospital when the Wednesday shooting happened at the Tulsa health care facility. He is also a good friend of Dr. Preston Phillips, who was one of four people killed in the shooting. The gunman later also died of self-inflicted gunshot wounds.
Many Oklahomans have heavy hearts this week after deadly shootings in Tulsa and Taft. This Therapy Thursday Dr. Brenda Lloyd Jones from the University of Oklahoma is here to discuss ways of coping with this senseless tragedy.
