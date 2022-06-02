ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rogers County, OK

Rogers State Softball Team Celebrates National Championship Win

By News On 6
News On 6
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTULSA, Oklahoma - The Rogers State University Hillcats softball team...

www.newson6.com

Comments / 0

Related
News On 6

Cowgirls Shutout Florida 2-0 To Advance To WCWS Semifinals

Cowgirls pitcher Kelly Maxwell led Oklahoma State (47-12) to a shutout victory over the Florida Gators (49-17), earning nine strikeouts and giving up only three hits the entire game. The defensive battle saw Florida struggle to get a feel for Maxwell's pitches. The Gators reached base on the first at-bat...
STILLWATER, OK
News On 6

News On 6 Weather Team Hosts Meet & Greet At Bob Mills Furniture

Those in Tulsa got a chance to meet some of our News On 6 weather team at Bob Mills Furniture on Saturday. Our weather experts, storm trackers and Osage Sky News 6 pilot Dustin Stone were there taking pictures and signing autographs. Visitors got an opportunity to get up close...
TULSA, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Former Bruins Get NCAA Tourney Play

Both former Bartlesville High Bruin baseball stars saw time during Oral Roberts’ first NCAA Tournament game at Texas A&M on Fridy afternoon. Unfortunately the Aggies topped the Golden Eagles 8-3, moving ORU one loss from elimination. Freshman Jakob Hall came on and pitched the final 1.1 innings. He allowed...
BARTLESVILLE, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Sports
County
Rogers County, OK
City
Tulsa, OK
Rogers County, OK
Sports
State
Oklahoma State
oklahomatoday.com

Derrick Smith Jr. is sharing Oklahoma’s rich heritage from the back of a motorcycle.

Once, they were places of refuge and community for people who had been enslaved in Indian Territory and other parts of the South. After the Civil War, African Americans created more than fifty settlements in what would become the state of Oklahoma. Some of these towns had short lives, while others flourished, providing self-governance and an escape from the discrimination some residents experienced in other communities as well as an atmosphere of racial solidarity.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Lincoln Report

3 Outstanding Small Towns in Oklahoma

Oklahoma is a state full of hidden gems, and nowhere is this more apparent than in its small towns. Whether it's the gorgeous landscapes of the panhandle or the charming historic districts of Tulsa and Oklahoma City, there's a lot to explore in Oklahoma.
OKLAHOMA STATE
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Owner of Tulsa barbershop shares his memory of Dr. Preston Phillips

TULSA, Okla. — A local barbershop owner shared a story of his experience with Dr. Preston Phillips’ generosity. Mike Kelly has owned Barber King since he opened the business in 1995. The barbershop can be found near 21st and Memorial, and he told FOX23 his dream of being a business owner couldn’t have been possible without Dr. Phillip’s help.
TULSA, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#National Champions#Rogers State University#Hillcats
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Sports
tulsapeople.com

Hot dog!: A trio of coney hot spots in Tulsa

Coney Island Hot Weiners is a true Tulsa original. Started in 1926 by Christ Economou, Coney Island has been a staple of downtown Tulsa for generations. Not much has changed at the coney shop, including the owners. The Economou family maintains ownership today. Sitting at one of the little school desks eating hot dogs covered with chili in steamed buns — cheese and onions optional — is a rite of passage for kids and a tradition for old timers. It’s something longtime Tulsans can’t imagine home without.
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Will Rogers family signs off on film ‘Will to Win’

TULSA, Okla. — Kirkpatrick & Kinslow has secured a production agreement with Will Rogers Family Representative and Great-granddaughter Jennifer Rogers Etcheverry, the production company announced. “While we have been approached many times in the past about producing movies, this is the first time the family has endorsed a movie...
TULSA, OK
News On 6

Friends & Family Remember Dr. Stephanie Husen

We’re learning more about one of the doctors who lost her life in the Saint Francis Hospital shooting in Tulsa on Wednesday. Dr. Stephanie Husen graduated from Ponca City High School in 1992. The 48-year-old was a sports and internal medicine specialist at Saint Francis. Across the state, people...
TULSA, OK
kaynewscow.com

Po-Hi graduate killed in Tulsa shooting

TULSA — Ponca City High Graduate, Dr. Stephanie J. Husen, class of 1992, has been identified as one of the victims of the Tulsa shooting that occurred Wednesday afternoon on the campus of Saint Francis Health System. Husen, Dr. Preston Phillips, William Love, a patient, and Amanda Glenn, a...
TULSA, OK
vervetimes.com

Last wish of Tulsa shooting victim to be honored

(NewsNation) — Dr. Komi S. Folly was at Saint Francis Hospital when the Wednesday shooting happened at the Tulsa health care facility. He is also a good friend of Dr. Preston Phillips, who was one of four people killed in the shooting. The gunman later also died of self-inflicted gunshot wounds.
TULSA, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy