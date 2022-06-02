Fiery tractor-trailer crash shuts down I-75 in Marion County, troopers say

A drunk driving suspect is facing a manslaughter charge after a fatal crash that snarled traffic early Thursday morning on Interstate 75 in Sumter County. John Andrew Henderson, 40, of Kissimmee, had been driving a blue Hyundai which crashed into a U-Haul trailer being towed by a Tennessee man’s pickup at 2:44 a.m. Thursday near Mile Marker 323, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol. As a result of the collision, the 32-year-old Spring Hill, Tenn. man’s pickup crashed into a guardrail and overturned. He was pronounced dead at the scene by a paramedic from Sumter County Fire Rescue. A 31-year-old Spring Hill, Tenn. woman traveling in the truck was seriously injured.

SUMTER COUNTY, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO