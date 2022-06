AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to find a missing man. Twenty-seven-year-old Brandon Alexander Mathis was last seen June 2 at around 8 a.m. on the 3600 block of Langdon Dr. Officials say he left his home on foot. His cell phone has been turned off and officials don't know what clothing he was wearing. He's described as being 5-feet-9-inches tall and 140 lbs.

AUGUSTA, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO