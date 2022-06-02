Supporters of digital right to repair bill rally outside State House

BOSTON ( WWLP ) – In 2012 , voters passed the original right to repair law through a ballot initiative. Now, supporters are working to pass the digital right to repair.

Voters overwhelmingly voted for the right to repair when it came to their vehicles ten years ago. Now advocates are fighting to do the same for electronics. Outside the State House Thursday, supporters gathered to rally for the digital version of right to repair.

There is currently a bill in the House and Senate that would require manufacturers to provide owners and repair businesses with access to service information, updates and replacement parts. Currently, in many instances, if an electronic breaks, you need to go to the manufacturer to guarantee proper repair. This ranges from everything from cellphones to farm equipment.

During the press event, MASSPIRG released a survey saying 100 percent of Massachusetts repair shops they spoke with want this legislation passed. Supporters of this legislation believe it will help small repair businesses, cut back on unnecessary costs and reduce waste of electronic material.

Director Nathan Proctor of the U.S. PIRG Campaign for the Right to Repair told 22News, “Massachusetts residents get rid of some 8,000 cell phones every single day. That’s the rate of replacement, we need to use stuff for longer. The longer we use stuff, the less stuff ends in electronic waste. Electronic waste is actually our, the fastest growing part of our waste stream.”

Opponents of the bills often are manufacturers who are focused on cybersecurity risks.

Supporters are trying to get this legislation over the finish line before the end of session on July 31st.

