Supporters of digital right to repair bill rally outside State House

By Ellen Fleming
 3 days ago

BOSTON ( WWLP ) – In 2012 , voters passed the original right to repair law through a ballot initiative. Now, supporters are working to pass the digital right to repair.

$13M grant to improve internet access across Massachusetts

Voters overwhelmingly voted for the right to repair when it came to their vehicles ten years ago. Now advocates are fighting to do the same for electronics. Outside the State House Thursday, supporters gathered to rally for the digital version of right to repair.

There is currently a bill in the House and Senate that would require manufacturers to provide owners and repair businesses with access to service information, updates and replacement parts. Currently, in many instances, if an electronic breaks, you need to go to the manufacturer to guarantee proper repair. This ranges from everything from cellphones to farm equipment.

During the press event, MASSPIRG released a survey saying 100 percent of Massachusetts repair shops they spoke with want this legislation passed. Supporters of this legislation believe it will help small repair businesses, cut back on unnecessary costs and reduce waste of electronic material.

Director Nathan Proctor of the U.S. PIRG Campaign for the Right to Repair told 22News, “Massachusetts residents get rid of some 8,000 cell phones every single day. That’s the rate of replacement, we need to use stuff for longer. The longer we use stuff, the less stuff ends in electronic waste. Electronic waste is actually our, the fastest growing part of our waste stream.”

Opponents of the bills often are manufacturers who are focused on cybersecurity risks.

Supporters are trying to get this legislation over the finish line before the end of session on July 31st.

Legislature’s approach to east-west rail authority remains clouded

A passenger rail extension into western Massachusetts looms as one of the most impactful projects on the table now that Gov. Charlie Baker and federal officials have identified a "path forward" for it, but lawmakers still will not say what -- if anything -- they will do in the next two months to get the idea off the ground.
NY lawmakers pass stricter gun control legislation

NEW YORK (PIX11) — On the same day the alleged Buffalo shooter pleaded not guilty to gunning down 10 people inside a supermarket last month, the New York Legislature responded by passing sweeping new gun legislation.  “We have done a lot. On a national level, they are talking about the things we’ve already done,” state […]
Dr. Oz wins Republican Pennsylvania Senate primary

(WHTM) – Celebrity television doctor Mehmet Oz has won the Pennsylvania Senate Primary election after Dave McCormick conceded on June 3. McCormick said on Friday “we came so close” and that he called Oz to congratulate him on winning the race and that Oz has his full support. Oz tweeted Friday night that he is […]
