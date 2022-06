In what could be the final game of a special season for head coach Mike White and unseeded Texas softball, another unseeded opponent awaits in an elimination game in the Women’s College World Series in the Arizona Wildcats out of the PAC-12. Texas will battle Arizona in the Women’s College World Series on June 5 in Oklahoma City, OK, for a spot in the semifinals bracket against the seven-seed Oklahoma State Cowgirls.

