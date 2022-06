Gastonia, N.C. — A North Carolina 8-year-old boy got behind the wheel of his mother's SUV and drove nearly two miles with his one-year-old sibling in the backseat. The Gastonia Police Department said the boy's mother handed him the keys and asked him to start the car. But he didn't just start the car, he got inside, he hit the gas and he drove across town.

1 DAY AGO