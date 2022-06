WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man was shot in the back in Winston-Salem Saturday, according to police reports. Winston-Salem police said they got a call around 12:31 p.m. about a shooting on 808 East Devonshire Street. When officers got there, they found 29-year-old Albert Lee White, Jr. suffering from a gunshot wound to his back and stomach. White told police he was attacked and shot by three men in front of his house.

