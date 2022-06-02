Three-time PGA Tour winner Bryant killed in Florida vehicle accident

Senior competitive golf is bigger and better than ever! The US Golf Association has granted twenty-five exemptions into the US Senior Amateur for the top ranked players in the WAGR rankings which can be found HERE. Golfweek is part of that ranking system and its tournaments are certified by WAGR through its Senior Amateur Rankings found HERE. During the past year over 900 senior golfers have played in a Golfweek Elite Senior Amateur Tournament trying to qualify for the US Senior Amateur through exemption. The remaining 7-tournament lineup for 2022 includes the Champion course at PGA National, a longtime favorite Golfweek stop, as well as six new and exciting venues.

