NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - The Biden administration is taking steps to address the nationwide baby formula shortage, but families in North Texas are still having a hard time finding what they need to feed their babies."It's pretty much terrible," said Bernie Lott, dad to an infant. "Most Walmarts, Targets, any store we go to and try to find it – it's pretty much empty for the most part."New data confirms what parents are seeing: the shortage has been getting worse.According to Datasembly, a company that tracks the supply of consumer goods, 60 percent of all baby formula is out of...

DALLAS, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO