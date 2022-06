Wide receiver Jarvis Landry is in his first week of OTAs with the Saints and that’s given him his first chance to work on the field with quarterback Jameis Winston. Winston is making his way back from last year’s torn ACL and that process still has some way to go before he’ll be at 100 percent. Landry signed with the Saints in mid-May and noted that Winston was still working during the wideout’s post-practice press conference on Thursday while discussing the quarterback’s impact on his decision to come to New Orleans.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO