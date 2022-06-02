ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Pulisic is unhappy with USMNT fans. But price rather than passion is to blame

By Tom Dart
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EXD5F_0fycpPWi00
Average US attendance numbers for the 2022 World Cup qualifying cycle were 24,845, down from the 2002 campaign.

Brilliant with the ball at his feet. With a microphone in his face? Not so much.

Christian Pulisic’s precise control and adroit pass to set up the opening USMNT goal in Wednesday’s 3-0 win over Morocco was a highlight on an excellent night for Gregg Berhalter’s side. But the forward ensured headlines wouldn’t solely focus on the action when he criticized the below-capacity attendance in a post-match interview with ESPN.

Pulisic is not usually one of the squad’s more effervescent media talkers, but asked about returning to play in the US for the first time since March, the Chelsea attacker said: “It was nice. To be honest, for whatever reason, I’m not super happy with the amount of Americans here, however that works out, if I’m being completely honest.”

The announced crowd at TQL Stadium in Cincinnati was 19,512, many of them Morocco fans, in a venue that holds 26,000.

Pulisic’s comment was indelicately phrased, though he did add: “Thanks to the ones who did come and the support is always great from them.” And no player should be expected to be at their most eloquent during the obligatory instant-reaction interview, when adrenaline flows, sweat glistens and they’re speaking between swigs of Gatorade. If asked more than two questions most players’ eyes dart around for an exit route as if they’re entering a hostage situation.

The 23-year-old is right to set high standards and to want his country to attract the levels of support enjoyed by the leading football nations. A crowd of fewer than 20,000 fans feels poor so soon after the sugar rush of Qatar 2022 qualification and with the tournament on the horizon. But it’s the US Soccer Federation who deserve scrutiny, not the people of southwest Ohio.

Safe to say that Pulisic, who joined Chelsea from Borussia Dortmund for a $73m transfer fee in 2019, doesn’t need to fret about the rising price of food and gas. Especially in this economic climate – and given trends in football generally, with fans’ appetite for unglamorous international friendlies waning as the club game dominates – it is unrealistic to expect routine sellouts when the result doesn’t matter and tickets are costly. And a midweek kick-off when children three and older are priced as adults won’t attract families.

Cincinnati is only the 29th largest US urban area. The median household income is about $66,500, close to the US average. But ticket prices were at least $60 before fees – and many areas of the stadium were far more expensive.

We’ve written before about the USSF’s policy of charging skyscraping sums for matches while opting to play in MLS stadiums with capacities in the 20,000-25,000 range rather than NFL venues that seat 60,000 or more. The location choices enable the team to appear in front of full houses in soccer-specific venues. The pricing strategy allows the federation to grow revenues – which they can plough into the sport, or legal fees – even if attendances stagnate.

For the 2002 World Cup qualifying cycle the average crowd at US home games was 31,158. Twenty years later, with soccer now far more popular, it was 24,845. That’s also lower than Canada’s average attendance in the 2021-22 Concacaf octagonal, though the US population is nearly nine times greater.

In the era of Brian McBride and Cobi Jones a ticket cost about $28 on average, according to USSF figures reported by SI’s Brian Straus. If the price of a seat had risen in line with inflation the average cost today would be roughly $46. But even for the doomed 2018 cycle the average price had already rocketed to $97. And ultra-expensive “premium” seating areas are increasingly clogging stadiums like Lamborghinis at the valet stand of a five-star hotel.

The USMNT’s next match, Sunday’s friendly against Uruguay at Children’s Mercy Park in Kansas City, is not far off a sellout, though the place only holds 18,500. A wide selection of seats is still available at Q2 Stadium in Austin for the Concacaf Nations League game against Grenada on 10 June, though it’s the last US home match before the tournament in Qatar. Seats cost upwards of $45 on Ticketmaster as of Thursday afternoon, with those near the dugout for the clash with opponents ranked 170th in the world priced between $120 and $590.

Better value was on offer when Italy met Argentina at Wembley Stadium on Wednesday in a clash between the European and South American champions. Standard tickets were £25-55 ($31-$69), with a top-priced club-level seat selling for £99 ($125). The Finalissima was an 87,112 sellout.

“I understand what [Pulisic] is saying but I think putting the burden on the fans is misplaced,” says Zach Blandford, secretary of the Cincinnati chapter of the American Outlaws supporters’ group. He paid $75 for his spot behind the goal and felt that the atmosphere was exuberant.

Berhalter’s side are frequent visitors to Ohio. They met Mexico in Cincinnati (a sellout) last November, while there were two games recently in Columbus, about a hundred miles away. The USWNT edged Paraguay 8-0 in a friendly at TQL last September in front of 22,515.

“I don’t think it’s that people aren’t excited to see the team anymore. Everyone I talk to here is still so excited every time the team comes in,” Blandford says. “A lot of people I know that are part of our supporters’ group that show up to our watch parties were priced out of the game. I think that’s a shame. I think that trying to get every penny out of these friendlies and then having comments like this about the fans, it’s tough, I don’t think it’s fair. I think that we have great fans here.”

With Berhalter shaping a young, dynamic and improving side as the US return to the world stage for the first time since 2014, every empty seat is a missed opportunity to begin or cement a relationship.

“On the way to the game I was riding in a Lyft and I was taking to my driver who’s a big soccer fan and never been able to go to the stadium and I was able to get him a free ticket through AO Cincy,” Blandford says. “I look down the row and he’s drumming at half time with the rest of us in the stands and that’s a super-cool thing, right? That’s what happens when you make these games accessible to people who can’t always go, is you create new fans, you create new memories.”

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Columbus, OH
State
Ohio State
Cincinnati, OH
Sports
City
Cincinnati, OH
The Guardian

Canada accuses Chinese air force of nearly causing collisions

Canada’s military has accused Chinese air force pilots of unprofessional and risky behaviour during recent encounters with Canadian planes in international airspace. The Canadian aircraft were deployed in Japan as part of a multinational effort to enforce UN sanctions against North Korea, which has faced international penalties over its nuclear weapons and ballistic missiles programme.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Guardian

A passenger chased me down the plane galley – for cabin crew, this is just a normal day at the office

I’ve worked as cabin crew for six years, and I’ve never been so exhausted. I’m not the kind of person who usually suffers with fatigue, but crew are facing catastrophic and sustained levels of understaffing. Despite what you might hear about the travel chaos facing hard-working families who just want to get away for a well earned half-term break, being asked to travel with hand luggage alone to try to alleviate the huge delays and cancellations, the pandemonium at Britain’s airports doesn’t affect passengers alone.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christian Pulisic
Person
Gregg Berhalter
SB Nation

Ajax lodge formal bid for Steven Bergwijn, talks ongoing

Most of our summer transfer window coverage thus far has focused on incoming players, and that makes sense considering how unusually busy Tottenham Hotspur have been even before the window has opened. But this summer is also likely going to feature a large number of outgoings as well as incomings.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Soccer Federation#Usmnt#Canada#Espn#Americans
The Guardian

A Kardashian snub, Harry’s return and Andrew gone awol. How’s your jubilee weekend?

Harold Nicolson famously wrote that the Queen became Queen in 1952 “while perched in a tree in Africa watching the rhinoceros come down to the pool to drink”. She was wearing jeans. For much of the succeeding 70 years, she has been the one for whom royal safarists will wait patiently for a short glimpse, which they got on Thursday when she came on to the Buckingham Palace balcony dressed like a particularly fragile Wedgwood vase.
WORLD
The Guardian

Idaho State assistant football coach DaVonte’ Neal charged with murder

Idaho State assistant football coach DaVonte’ Neal has been arrested on suspicion of killing a man in Arizona and the school intends to terminate his contract. Neal has been charged with one count of first-degree murder, one count of drive-by-shooting, and one count of discharging a firearm at a structure in the 2017 death of Bryan T Burns. The indictment contains no details of what circumstances led to the shooting.
IDAHO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Borussia Dortmund F.C.
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
MLS
Country
Qatar
Country
Argentina
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
The Guardian

The previous owner is still paying for home insurance on my house

I bought my house seven years ago, and the previous owner is (seemingly unknowingly) still paying almost £800 a year on buildings and contents insurance through Santander. The renewal letter arrives every year and is paid out monthly from his account. We have no forwarding address for him. I have tried everything I can think of to get it cancelled, but Santander will not deal with me as the account is not in my name, despite the fact my mortgage is with them. It seems unethical that Santander continues to take hundreds of pounds for a policy it knows the holder can never claim on.
REAL ESTATE
The Guardian

Outrage as North Korea takes helm of world disarmament body

North Korea skipped the diplomatic niceties for a combative tone as it took the helm of the Conference on Disarmament. “My country is still at war with the United States,” declared Pyongyang’s ambassador, Han Tae-Song. Around 50 countries have voiced their outrage that the nuclear-armed North Korea is...
WORLD
The Guardian

The Guardian

301K+
Followers
75K+
Post
118M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy