ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Staten Island, NY

‘The economy is coming back’: Job creation, green energy focus of SIEDC Business Conference

By Jessica Jones-Gorman
The Staten Island Advance
The Staten Island Advance
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

STATEN ISLAND – More than 500 members of the business community gathered at the Grand Oaks Country Club in Huguenot to attend the Staten Island Economic Development Corporation’s (SIEDC) annual Business Conference on Thursday, meeting up for a range of networking opportunities, educational seminars and roundtable summits. The overall theme of...

www.silive.com

Comments / 0

Related
New York YIMBY

Developers Complete $84M Affordable Housing Development for Seniors at 1074 Washington Avenue in Morrisania, Bronx

A new, mixed-use, affordable housing project for low-income seniors has debuted in the Morrisania section of The Bronx. Located at 1074 Washington Avenue, the Trinity-Reverend William James Senior Apartments is constructed on land formerly occupied by a vacant United Methodist church and today comprises a collection of 154 deeply affordable apartments, a 5,400-square-foot social services facility on the ground floor, and recreational amenity spaces for future occupants.
BRONX, NY
thechiefleader.com

Telework option for city workers is 'remote,' mayor says

The head of the largest union representing city workers called on the city to negotiate a telework policy after the Adams administration doubled down on the importance of municipal employees working in-person — a policy that one former city worker believed was sparking a slew of exits from city service.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York YIMBY

53 Affordable Senior Housing Units Available at Park 79 on the Upper West Side

The affordable housing lottery has launched for Park 79, a seven-story senior housing building at 117 West 79th Street on the Upper West Side of Manhattan. Designed by CTA Architects and developed by Fairstead in partnership with Project FIND, the structure yields 77 residences. Available on NYC Housing Connect are 53 units for residents at 40 to 50 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $0 to $53,400.
MANHATTAN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Staten Island, NY
Business
City
New York City, NY
City
Huguenot, NY
New York City, NY
Industry
County
Staten Island, NY
New York City, NY
Education
City
Staten Island, NY
Staten Island, NY
Industry
Staten Island, NY
Education
New York City, NY
Business
Staten Island, NY
Government
New York City, NY
Government
vnexplorer.net

Mayor Adams urges New Yorkers to 'light up' as he vows not to be 'heavy-handed' on illicit marijuana sales before licenses to sell legally are issued later this year

NYC Mayor Eric Adams was at the Cannabis World Congress and Business expo on Friday at Jacob Javitz Center The licensing system that's supposed to legalize and regulate cannabis sales isn't expected to kick off until later this yearIn the interim, Adams said that he doesn't see a need for 'cracking down on anyone caught dealing marijuana' Adams is looking at the big picture and encouraging others to do the same as the the city moves closer to launching the legal marketHe also said he set aside $5 million for providing support to New Yorkers on applications for recreational pot sales and cultivation licenses.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PLANetizen

Black Housing Project Spotlights Black Homeownership

A new project from the Center for NYC Neighborhoods, DIVAS for Social Justice, and The ABNY Foundation will highlight the stories of Black homeowners in New York City. According to a press release, the multimedia student project will bring attention to the role of homeownership in building intergenerational wealth and the challenges faced by Black homebuyers.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Green Energy#New York City Council#Siedc Business Conference
CBS New York

CDC downgrades NYC's COVID alert level

NEW YORK - New York's COVID numbers are down.The latest map from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention indicates that New York City has moved from a high to medium alert level.The New York City Health Department still lists the city on a high alert, however, which means there is high community spread and masks are recommended indoors in any public indoor setting.COVID VACCINENew York State book online here or call 1-833-NYS-4-VAXNew York City book online here or call 877-VAX-4NYCTrack NYC vaccinations by zip codeNassau County more info hereSuffolk County more info hereWestchester County more info hereNew Jersey book online here or call 1-855-568-0545Connecticut book online hereThe number of counties across the state considered to be a low level risk moved from nine to 25, and over the past seven-day period, the average COVID case rate has dropped 58 percent.Hospital admissions are also down to 20 percent.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
longisland.com

Westbury Shopping Center Sold For $65MM

A private family investment firm has purchased the Whole Foods shopping center in Westbury for $65.3 million, according to a story in GlobeSt.com. The 55,000-sq-ft grocery store opened in 2020 and has become Long Island’s most popular location. In addition to the grocery store, the shopping center includes a...
WESTBURY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Solar Power
96.9 WOUR

Worst Place To Live In New York

For every "Best Of" list, there has to be the opposite and a "Worst Of" list. Every year there are rankings and ratings put out about all the amazing best places to live in New York. But what about the bottom of the list? What about the place that gets...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
paramuspost.com

JERSEY CITY LURES RENTERS FLEEING MANHATTAN’S RISING RENTS, BUT NOT TO THE NEIGHBORHOODS YOU MAY THINK

Jersey City’s West Side Has Become Popular With Former Residents of the Five Boroughs. Evidenced at Upscale, Amenitized Rental Communities Like 3 Acres. JERSEY CITY, NJ – It’s no secret rising New York City rents are putting young professionals in a financial bind and housing decisions up in the air when lease terms near their end. Lease concessions and reduced rents at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 made luxury apartments affordable for the many young singles and couples who opted to remain in New York City amidst its mass shutdowns. As the Manhattan rental market has roared back to life, rents have increased by hundreds of dollars and concessions have been scaled back, pricing many out of their current living situation.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Time Out New York

A beloved Greenwich Village bookstore is closing

Another day, another unfortunate closing that will forever change the city's cultural landscape. This time around, it's the iconic Unoppressive Non-Imperialist Bargain Books—which has been operating at 34 Carmine Street in Greenwich Village for over 30 years—that will be shuttering by the end of June due to (you guessed it) a rent hike, Patch first reported.
MANHATTAN, NY
Luay Rahil

The richest man in New York is on a mission

The rich are getting richer. Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list of Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth increase 40% over the last year, to $4.5 trillion. Almost all are richer than last year.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
mnn.org

New Manhattan-Brooklyn 10th Congressional District

Bill de Blasio, Yuh-Line Niou, Carlina Rivera, Jo Anne Simon, Mondaire Jones, Daniel S Goldman, Elizabeth Holtzman, Maud Maron. *Reposted from Gotham Gazette. Written by Rachel Cohen.*. More than a dozen New York City Democrats are vying to represent the newly redrawn 10th congressional district, which will span much of...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island, NY
52K+
Followers
35K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Subscribe to us to keep up with the best Staten Island news, information and conversation.

 https://www.silive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy