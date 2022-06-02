ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sag Harbor, NY

Blade Agrees To Cancel Sag Harbor Seaplane Flights — For Now

 3 days ago

Blade, the flight-booking service, which had been planning this week to launch regularly scheduled seaplane service between Sag Harbor and its facility on East 23rd Street in Manhattan, has been...

27east.com

Pilot Who Buzzed Sag Harbor, Springs Gets One Year Of Probation

The recently licensed private pilot who buzzed downtown Sag Harbor's waterfront in his Cessna 182 on the afternoon of April 13, 2021, at altitudes of below 100 feet was ordered...
SAG HARBOR, NY
northforker.com

Dream Day: Exploring history and nature in the Three Village area

Taking in a sunset at West Meadow Beach. (Credit: Grant Parpan) 7 A.M. Start bright and early to build up an appetite on the trails at Avalon Nature Preserve (200 Harbor Road, Stony Brook), one of the best hiking spots on all of Long Island. This five-habitat preserve is accessible at no fee and boasts four interconnected trails and a pond scene ideal for a picnic later in the day.
STONY BROOK, NY
TBR News Media

Nature Matters: Ospreys and Eagles

I vividly remember the first time I saw an Osprey (also called the Fish Hawk due to the fact their diet is, with very rare exception, entirely comprised of fish). As a ten-year-old, a friend and I were birding on the back side of Miller’s Pond in Smithtown, now a county park off of Maple Avenue, but at that time a private estate. We came along the edge of small stream that fed the pond, still hidden a little bit by a shrub thicket of stream-side sweet pepperbush. Peering across the stream we noticed a HUGE bird (isn’t everything bigger when you’re small?) perched on top of a dead tree with an orange object wriggling in its feet. Well, the object was a nice-sized carp, the feet were actually very sharp talons, and the big bird holding the carp was an Osprey.
SMITHTOWN, NY
northforker.com

One Minute on the North Fork: Beach day in Jamesport

On a recent 90 degree day, South Jamesport Beach in Riverhead was dotted with late afternoon beachgoers. (Credit: Tara Smith) Temperatures hit 90 degrees early last week which means one thing and one thing only: let the summer beach days begin. Whether you prefer the gentle, majestic Peconic Bay or...
RIVERHEAD, NY
macaronikid.com

5 Things to Do the Week of June 4 2022 - June 11, 2022

Every week, Macaroni Kid Long Beach - Oceanside - Rockville Centre, NY shares five things to do with your kids in Long Beach and the surrounding areas over the coming week. Here is Macaroni Kid Long Beach - Oceanside - Rockville Centre, NY picks for the five things to do in Long Beach and surrounding areas with kids during Saturday, June 4, 2022 - Saturday, June 11, 2022. Click on the links for all the details! Some are fun and some are educational. Don't forget to check out all our events in the events calendar. See the full month here and if you click on a day, all the events for that day will appear below. Click on another day, same thing. It won't take you to another page. Easy Peasy.
ROCKVILLE CENTRE, NY
whiteplainscnr.com

CDC URGES RETURN TO MASK-WEARING INDOORS IN WESTCHESTER, SUFFOLK, NASSAU,PUTNAM,ORANGE, SULLIVAN COUNTIES.

WPCNR COVID DAILY. By John F. Bailey. June 5, 2022:. The Daily Voice (https://dailyvoice.com/new-york/nassau/news/covid-19-cdc-now-recommends-wearing-masks-indoors-in-these-16-ny-counties/834205/ reported this morning on its website that the Center for Disease Control has returned to recommending masks be worn indoors in the Mid-Hudson Counties of Westchester, Orange, Putnam, and Sullivan Counties and Nassau and Suffolk Counties.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
New York YIMBY

$47M Improvement Project at Hempstead Lake State Park Reaches New Milestone in Nassau County, Long Island

Governor Kathy Hochul was joined by elected officials and leaders from several state agencies to celebrate the latest phase of completed improvements at Hempstead Lake State Park. Located in West Hempstead, Long Island, completed improvements include the creation of 4.75 miles of trails for hiking, biking, and horseback riding, along with a lakefront kayak launch and fishing pier.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
thebuzzie.com

Let Your Manhasset Visit be Extra-Ordinary in Exotic Car

If you aren’t satisfied with the ordinary, worry not. The extraordinary is waiting for you! Why not make simple things like long drives special? If you are in the mood to drive to New York neighborhoods, pick a luxury car from your nearest rental and zoom off in style.
MANHASSET, NY
TBR News Media

Stony Brook beach closed to bathing

West Meadow Beach in Stony Brook is closed to bathing due to the finding of bacteria at levels in excess of acceptable criteria. The announcement was made in a press release from the Suffolk County Department of Health Services on June 1. According to Suffolk County Commissioner of Health Dr....
STONY BROOK, NY
midislandtimes.com

TOB conducts beach restoration project

With Mother Nature eroding TOBAY Beach over the past three years and the Army Corps. of Engineers unable to deliver sand this season, Oyster Bay Town Supervisor Joseph Saladino and members of the Town Board conducted the largest beach restoration project on Long Island. On a daily basis, trucks filled with screened, cleaned and processed sand place it at TOBAY Beach in time for Memorial Day Weekend. In totoal, 33,000 tons of sand were placed at TOBAY Beach. Prior to these efforts, high tide reached and threatened the center ocean pavilion, as well as the dunes that protect Ocean Parkway.
27east.com

Morgan Croke Of Southampton Dies

Morgan Patrick Croke died May 21, 2022, at his home in Southampton. He was 69. Born July 16, 1952, in Southampton to John and Anne Croke, both of whom predeceased...
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
cryptotimes.io

Manhattan’s Okada Lists NY Building as NFT for 15,000 ETH

It seems like the future of real-estate is already here as a New York based real estate investment and brokerage firm Okada lists a NY building as NFT on OpenSea for a whopping 15,000 ETH, approximately $27M. The sale of the NY building NFT will end on July 1st at...
MANHATTAN, NY
vnexplorer.net

Beloved NYC Dept. of Correction captain dies after plastic surgery in the Dominican Republic

A beloved city Correction captain died after undergoing plastic surgery at a Dominican clinic run by a doctor who once pleaded guilty to practicing unauthorized medicine. Tandra Bowser-Williams promised her husband he would love the results of her procedure before she jetted off to Santo Domingo to go under the knife on May 13, her devastated spouse Curtis Williams told the Daily News.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

