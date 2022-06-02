4 charged in Scotland County drug bust
SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Four people were charged after a drug bust Thursday in Scotland County, according to the sheriff’s office.
George Pipkin, 57, 31-year-old Frances Chavis, 46-year-old Randy Berry, and 44-year-old James Seals were all arrested on various drug charges, according to the sheriff's office.
Deputies conducted a search warrant at a home on Price Street in Laurinburg. Deputies found 11 bundles of heroin, two grams of crystal meth, $983, digital scales, plastic bags for packaging and smoking pipes, deputies said.
Pipkin was given a $75,000 secured bond, according to the sheriff’s office. Chavis and Berry received unsecured bonds of $25,000 and $5,000 respectively. Seals received a $2,500 secured bond.
An initial court hearing is scheduled for Tuesday.
