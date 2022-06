This article by Ritika Dubey was originally published on Microdose and appears here with permission. The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration has been delaying access to psilocybin mushrooms under the Right to Try law for two palliative patients since November 2020. Now, an advocacy group is prepared to carry out civil disobedience outside its headquarters in Virginia on May 9 to protest against the federal agency’s efforts to block access.

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 1 HOUR AGO