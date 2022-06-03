ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Here's What to Know About Venice Pride Weekend

By Chelsea Hylton
NBC Los Angeles
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVenice Pride got its start back in 2016 and has been gaining speed ever since. Every year since its beginning Venice Pride has held events out on the Venice Boardwalk celebrating Pride Month. With the start of Pride Month underway, Venice Pride has two major events planned to celebrate over the...

www.nbclosangeles.com

Comments / 2

Related
L.A. Weekly

Meet Lowlife Photographer Scot Sothern

Artist and writer Scot Sothern first came to prominence during the 1980s, with the unique combination of photographs and stories in LOWLIFE — a project chronicling the lives and times of Los Angeles sex workers. Proving himself a fearless and unflinching chronicler of the challenging stories of society’s subcultures — including the one from which he personally escaped — in his long career in words and images, including in books and VICE Magazine, Sothern has pursued a compelling combination of controversy and empathy. His current exhibition and this week’s book launch at These Days gallery pair early, deeply personal work with a recent, politically charged series in visceral mixed media works that speak to an America grappling with change that is not always for the better.
LOS ANGELES, CA
welikela.com

10 Things To Do For This Sunday in L.A. [6-5-2022]

Below you’ll find our top three picks for today (June 5) in Los Angeles, followed by a bullet list of seven other quick ideas to consider. June gloom aside, hope you enjoy the day. Things To Do For Sunday. SmorgasBURGER -> This Sunday, Smorgasburg will host the first ever,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Society
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Venice, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Society
Local
California Government
Los Angeles, CA
Government
thefamilyvacationguide.com

16 Of The Best Fun Things To Do With Kids In Los Angeles (LA) At Night

Los Angeles, California, USA is an excellent destination for a family vacation, thanks to the many great things to see and do. Often referred to as the world’s entertainment capital, Los Angeles County has a great selection of beaches, museums, movie studios, restaurants, theme parks, and more. You will...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Ojai Valley Lavender Fest to Soon Bloom

SUNNY DAYS... are full of splendor, and cloudy days boast a textured mood, and the somewhere-in-the-middle mornings? We're never quite sure if we'll behold sunbeams or raindrops. But if you're visiting California's verdant valleys in June, and the breeze is just right, and the field before you has gone fully purple, you can say, with certainty, you're enjoying a lavender sort of day. Not many spots in our state can claim lovely lavender mornings and amethyst afternoons, but the Ojai Valley is known for them in the days leading up to summer's official start. That a place should be so perfectly purple, in particular areas, shouldn't surprise; Ojai is, after all, famous for its Pink Moment each evening, when the setting sun turns the town pink.
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pride Month#Venice Beach#Racism#Venice Pride Parade#Nbcla#Amber Crane
westobserver.com

Op-Ed: My grandmother opened a restaurant in Echo Park in 1951. The rest is history

Stand in front of 1822 Sunset Blvd., and you’ll see the old sign for the Nayarit restaurant, but where a banner below used to proclaim “authentic Mexican dining,” there’s a marquee advertising upcoming shows at the Echo nightclub. It’s a typical L.A. palimpsest — one history layered over traces of another — and the earlier one is worth knowing.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Goat for It: Ventura County Fair Tickets Now on Sale

Aug. 3 through 14, 2022 at the Ventura County Fairgrounds. Rides, animals, concerts, and treats are some of the ocean-close event's hallmarks. When you think of a county fair, your fair-loving mind likely alights on a few fabulous fragrances, aromas, and staple-type scents. Those scents might include roasted corn, or...
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

Don't go to these LA County beaches, authorities warn; here's why

LOS ANGELES - The city's Department of Public Health on Monday issued an "Ocean Water Use Warning" for two Los Angeles County beaches. People planning to visit either Mother's Beach in Marina del Rey or Santa Monica pier in Santa Monica are urged to avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in the ocean.
lajollamom.com

How to Buy Discount Aquarium of the Pacific Tickets

Located in Long Beach, the Aquarium of the Pacific is a wonderful go-to activity for families and children of all ages. Home to more than 12,000 species and 11,000 exhibits, this popular attraction is the largest aquarium in Southern California. If you plan to visit, there’s no need to pay...
LONG BEACH, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Instagram
greenvacationdeals.com

Coupon For Long Beach Taco Fest

If you click on the links in this post, we may earn money from the companies mentioned in this post, at no extra cost to you. You can read the full disclaimer here. Calling all taco lovers! Get ready for some non-stop taco party action! The Long Beach Taco Fest is coming to the Scottish Rite Event Center in downtown Long Beach. California. This will be happening on Saturday, June 18, 2022, from 12 pm until 6 pm.
LONG BEACH, CA
easyreadernews.com

Los Angeles pair rob Ulta Beauty, latest in a string

Two young suspects who allegedly robbed a beauty supply store in the South Bay Galleria Sunday were taken into custody the same day near downtown Los Angeles, police said. The robbery occurred just after 2 p.m. when the two 18-year-olds walked into Ulta Beauty and left with an estimated $6,700 worth of merchandise in black trash bags.
LOS ANGELES, CA
internewscast.com

South Los Angeles cafe fighting food inequity through coffee, community

South LA Cafe is putting the community first, serving up coffee and connection. Joe and Celia Ward-Wallace, two lifelong South Los Angeles residents, are passionate about coffee but wanted their community to have access to fresh, affordable, healthy food options. So, they opened their cafe after decades of living in...
RESTAURANTS
pasadenanow.com

Unveiled Monument Reveals Pasadena’s Hidden Racial History

A historical art installation and monument consisting of ten bronze interpretive plaques along a walk emanating from the new 100 West Walnut development in Old Pasadena and around the 134/210 freeway interchange was dedicated in a ceremony at the site Thursday. The plaques highlight the history of the African-American, Asian-American...

Comments / 0

Community Policy